3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Every Month

Oct. 13, 2023 9:05 AM ETADC, O, STAG5 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • All three of these companies have investors earning income every month.
  • Not only do these REITs pay monthly dividends, but they also appear to be trading at a great valuation.
  • The REIT sector has been under pressure in 2023, but the tide is beginning to shift with the end in rate hikes near.
  • The REIT sector has been under pressure in 2023, but the tide is beginning to shift with the end in rate hikes near.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Getting paid a dividend is great, but getting paid a dividend every month from the same company is fantastic.

I have an investing goal to reach $100,000 in annual dividend income by the time I retire. I fully understand



This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.93K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

S
SilverBandit
Today, 9:37 AM
Premium
Comments (3.47K)
@Mark Roussin How much you think you’ll need to invest to get 100k a year in dividends?
j
jjlaamar
Today, 9:39 AM
Premium
Comments (54)
@SilverBandit
A lot
S
SilverBandit
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (3.47K)
@jjlaamar Amount?
b
bionic1
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (3.97K)
@SilverBandit At the avg. yield of 5.2% of the 3 listed stocks ~ $1,923,307.69
azep14 profile picture
azep14
Today, 9:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (269)
Love all 3. Thanks for the article Mark
