Analyzing The Exxon-Pioneer Deal: Upsides And Caveats

Bram de Haas
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources Company in an all-stock transaction, with Pioneer shareholders receiving 2.3234 shares of Exxon stock per Pioneer share.
  • The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, offering a 2.56% upside for Pioneer shareholders over 5.5 months.
  • The transaction is 100% stock, allowing investors to short Exxon and go long Pioneer with minimal capital, but there is a risk of the deal falling apart.

Markets Open Trading Week As Washington Lawmakers Prepare For Debt Ceiling Bill Vote This Week

Michael M. Santiago

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is taking over Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) in an all-stock transaction. PXD shareholders get 2.3234 shares of Exxon per share if the transaction closes.

As I write this



Bram de Haas
Bram de Haas
17.99K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Comments (4)

N
Nnnnnot So Smart
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (641)
Upside for XOM:

1) CO2 EOR in shale. Forget all the blather about CO2 net zero, sequestration, blah, blah, blah. It's all about incremental oil recovery accomplished by injecting CO2 into old and new oil reservoirs, possibly doubling proven reserves.
2) There are plenty of deeper formations in both the Midland and Delaware Basins that are in their infancy in terms of development (i.e. Barnett Shale, Woodford Shale, Merimac, etc..). Drill deeper young man!
3) Residual oil zones (ROZ) in some of the traditional shallow reservoirs (San Andres, Grayburg, Ellenburger, Clear Fork, Yates, etc..).
5.) Looong (4 mile+) horizontal wells applied to all of the above by having the competitive advantage of a large continuous acreage position. Drill farther young man!
o
oilisgoingupsoon
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (442)
Good short term comments… now for long term… what xom got for free in this deal. 1) high side oil price 2) high side gas price 3) synergies 4) the proved undeveloped 5) half of the tier 1 acreage was for free 6) life of lease leases…. These are FOREVER leases 7) low royalty leases averaging less than 15%,,, some mineral fee leases 8) future recovery improvements 9 ) pore space for co2 and any 45q tax credits 10) trading scale st waha and cushing
White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
Today, 2:37 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8)
The deal premium is not 3% but more than 10% since share price has already rallied since rumors came up
GreenH2O profile picture
GreenH2O
Today, 2:27 PM
Premium
Comments (181)
I don’t have any direct insight, but my view has been that PXD management wanted an all-stock transaction to manage taxes and participate in further upside. Like a lot of investors, they could be thinking that this cycle has a couple more years to run.
