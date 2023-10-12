Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Christos Kolorizos as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Cargo ship rolling in stormy Indian Ocean nektofadeev@gmail.com

Investment Thesis

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) presents a compelling investment proposition, currently trading at a substantial 38% discount to its target price and 24% below its recent 52-week high. Notably, its P/E and P/NAV ratios significantly outshine those of industry peers. My Buy recommendation is underpinned by the company's robust financial health and enticing valuation. This opportunity is nothing short of substantial for value-minded investors seeking exceptional potential. I recommend considering an investment in Safe Bulkers for the long term, as the stock boasts remarkable prospects for significant gains.

Company Overview

Safe Bulkers is a global dry bulk shipping company that specializes in the transportation of bulk cargoes, including grain, iron ore, and coal. The company maintains a fleet comprising Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "SE", and its corporate headquarters are located in Greece.

Fleet

The company currently operates a fleet of 45 dry bulk vessels with an average age of 10.6 years, including Capesize, Post-Panamax, Panamax, and Kamsarmax vessels. Given that the global dry bulk fleet age averages approximately 11 years, the company is in a favorable position. Additionally, the company plans to expand its fleet by adding five more Kamsarmax vessels by 2025. On October 6, 2023, the company announced that it had entered into contracts to acquire two dual-fuel Kamsarmax vessels, set to be delivered in 2027. These new vessels have been designed to meet EEDI requirements. The company's robust newbuilding program for fleet renewal has already delivered 12 new vessels since 2019, firmly establishing the company as a modern and forward-looking player in the dry bulk industry.

Market Analysis

Demand

According to BIMCO's Dry Bulk Shipping Market Overview & Outlook Q3 2023 report, it is anticipated that global dry bulk cargo volume will expand by 1.5% to 2.5% in 2023 and by 1% to 2% in 2024. The expected increase in average haul for 2023, ranging from 0.5% to 1.5%, is primarily driven by sanctions on Russian coal and increased shipments of iron ore and grain from Brazil.

BIMCO

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its economic projection, forecasting a 3% growth rate for the global economy in both 2023 and 2024. While this marks a slight improvement from their previous forecast, it remains notably below the average annual growth rate of 3.7% witnessed throughout the 2010s. I would argue that the prevalent issue of inflation persists as a significant concern in several economies, necessitating central banks to undertake interest rate increases, a measure that has the potential to impede economic growth.

BIMCO

The IMF has projected that China's GDP will experience growth rates of 5.2% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024, surpassing the Chinese government's target of 5% for 2023. Nevertheless, since June, there has been a noticeable deterioration in China's economic conditions, leading to apprehensions. In response, several banks have revised their forecasts downward, with Barclays, in particular, lowering its projection to 4.5%, falling below the government's target.

Global iron ore shipments are expected to grow by 2.5% to 3.5% in 2023 and 1% to 2% in 2024. In China, steel production has risen by 3.5% this year, driven by higher steel exports, leading to a slight buildup in steel inventories. However, weak domestic steel demand due to a decline in new real estate projects could further decrease demand in the remainder of 2023 and 2024. Chinese iron ore imports have exceeded steel production, with imports growing by 6.9% between January and July, potentially leading to some inventory rebuilding in China. Excluding China, global steel production fell by 3.3% between January and July, impacting iron ore shipments due to lower import demand from China and competition from Chinese steel exports. Additionally, steel production in regions like Japan, South Korea, and Europe faced challenges, including high energy prices and low domestic demand.

China is one of the main drivers of the dry bulk market. As IMF cuts growth forecast for China, Chinese stocks rose a report on October 11 that a new stimulus is being prepared. I think this will give the push needed for the country's construction industry, which is a positive sign for the dry bulk sector.

BIMCO

As per the International Energy Agency's assessment, there is a potential for global coal demand to experience a 0.4% increase in 2023, reaching an all-time high, followed by a slight decrease of 0.1% in 2024. There is also a potential for continued growth in China's coal imports in 2024, driven by the cost advantage of imported coal over domestically mined sources. Furthermore, should India effectively enhance its domestic coal production, this has the potential to expedite the decline in global coal shipments during the same year.

Supply

The anticipated expansion of the dry bulk fleet is forecast to be 2.8% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that supply growth may remain constrained at a range of 1-2% during both 2023 and 2024, primarily attributed to reduced sailing speeds. Due to this, fleet productivity is expected to decline by 1-2% in 2023 and 0.5-1.5% in 2024.

BIMCO BIMCO

Supply/Demand Balance

I believe the dry bulk shipping market outlook for 2023-24 is mixed, with demand expected to grow slightly but supply also forecast to increase, albeit at a slower pace. This suggests a slight tightening of the supply/demand balance, but I am concerned that a probable low-demand scenario could lead to a weakening of the equilibrium.

Average dry bulk freight rates have been on the decline since the second half of 2022. In August, the Capesize segment was the only category to witness an improvement in freight rates compared to the previous year. This improvement was driven by increased volumes and average hauls in iron ore and bauxite shipments, as well as a modest 2.2% year-on-year growth in the Capesize fleet. In contrast, all other smaller segments saw rate reductions due to decreased grain volumes, limited growth in minor bulk volumes, and an average 3.5% year-on-year expansion of the fleet. Reduced growth in iron ore shipments and declining coal volumes are anticipated, which may negatively affect the shipping sector.

BIMCO

With China being one of the main markets of the dry bulk segment, its recent slowdown has raised concerns for me. However, I am cautiously optimistic that the Chinese government's new stimulus package could boost demand for construction materials and support the dry bulk sector. Overall, I believe that the dry bulk shipping market is likely to remain challenging in 2023-24, but I see some positive signs, such as the Chinese government's new stimulus package and strong coal demand. In 2024, from my perspective, the freight rates may either hold at similar to 2023 levels, based on the supply/demand balance.

Financial Analysis

In the first six months of 2023, the company experienced a 19% drop in revenues compared to the previous year. This decline was attributed to 30% lower time-charter equivalent rates and a larger number of vessels exposed to the spot market. EBITDA decreased by 38% and Net Income declined from $87 million in 2022 to $35 million in 2023. These results were primarily due to increased financing expenses resulting from higher interest rates and an increase in operating expenses due to inflation. Over the last 5 years, the company has also been steadily reducing its leverage, which currently stands at 60% based on the latest financial statements. Furthermore, the company's Net Asset Value (NAV) has been consistently increasing at an annual rate of approximately 10% over the past 5 years.

Earnings Outlook

Safe Bulkers is well-positioned to benefit from current market conditions. Although I do not expect to see a significant improvement in the market, as indicated in the analysis above, the stock still holds strong upside potential. In 2024, only 24% of the total fleet will be under contract, leaving the remaining 76% to be deployed on the spot market. In my view, earnings for 2023 are anticipated to be lower than those in 2022 due to lower spot rates and increased market exposure as a substantial portion of the fleet's time charters expire in September. However, in the short term, the BDI has increased almost 100% since the end of August. However, this increase is primarily supported by the Baltic Capesize Index, an expected cyclical upside for the Capesize segment, which has risen from below 1,000 points to above 3,000.

Valuation

Key Assumptions and Valuation Methodology (as of the valuation date, October 9, 2023: Enterprise Value (EV) is determined through a combination of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method, Net Asset Value (NAV) analysis, and Market Multiples. These three methods are weighted at 60%, 20%, and 20%, respectively. The terminal value is calculated as the average between the EV/EBITDA multiple and the Discounted Terminal Value, which is based on a 1% perpetuity growth rate. The Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is computed using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), resulting in an average WACC of 11%.

Market Multiples: The market multiples used for the valuation are drawn from comparable shipping companies that exclusively operate in the dry bulk sector.

Cash Flow Projections: The valuation accounts for all cash flows until September 2028. In calculating revenue, two distinct periods are considered. Firstly, for the remaining months of 2023, current spot rates are used for uncontracted vessels. Secondly, for 2024 and beyond, freight rates are calculated based on the five and ten-year average 1-year Time Charter (TC) rates for each vessel type, amounting to approximately $16,000 per day, depending on vessel size. For any loans maturing before the end of the evaluation period, it is assumed that they will be refinanced at prevailing rates.

The company demonstrates significant potential for an upward trajectory, with an estimated upside of 38% from the current share price. The rates used for the projection are slightly below the company's last reported average rates, as the revenue projections are based on the 10-year historical average.

Valuation

The current P/E and P/NAV ratios are 37% and 29% lower than the market average, respectively, when compared to peer dry bulk companies. This fact lends support to my "BUY" recommendation.

Model outputs

I have examined and presented below various sensitivities of the stock price both on WACC and on the projected Charter Rates.

Sensitivities Sensitivities

Investment Risks

Before investing in the company, please consider the following:

Valuation: I have employed my own assumptions for calculating the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). The addition of a +3% equity premium is a reflection of my personal judgment. It's important to note that the weighting of the methods used to calculate the Enterprise Value (EV) may vary. The historical rates used were obtained from Clarksons Research's Shipping Intelligence Network. In addition, I sourced certain financial data from sources such as Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal and Infront-Analytics.

Shipping Sector Cyclicality: The shipping industry is subject to cyclical patterns, marked by periods of prosperity and decline. These cycles are influenced by the volatile nature of shipping rates, which are shaped by shifts in supply and demand. Significant drops in shipping rates can negatively impact Safe Bulkers' profitability. The market outlook considered in this analysis is based on BIMCO's Dry Bulk Outlook Report.

Market Risk: Like any stock, Safe Bulkers is exposed to global market risk inherent in the equity market.

Conclusion

Safe Bulkers is a compelling value play within the dynamic dry bulk shipping sector, offering not just potential, but a clear path to significant upside. The company's combination of a formidable fleet, positive earnings outlook, and an enticing valuation make it an attractive proposition, particularly for value-focused investors seeking long-term rewards.

From my vantage point, what sets Safe Bulkers apart is its commitment to a modern fleet and a forward-looking newbuilding program, strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the forthcoming improvements in the supply/demand balance across the dry bulk sector, extending until the end of 2024. Furthermore, the fact that Safe Bulkers is currently trading at a discounted valuation relative to its peers sweetens the deal, presenting an attractive entry point for astute investors.