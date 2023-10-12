Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safe Bulkers: A Dry Bulk Shipping Value Opportunity

Oct. 12, 2023 2:15 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)
Summary

  • Safe Bulkers is a dry bulk shipping company equipped with a modern fleet and is positioned to take advantage of the volatile dry bulk market.
  • With a solid market positioning and an eye on 2024, Safe Bulkers holds significant potential for value with 76% of its fleet available for deployment on the spot market.
  • The company presents an attractive investment opportunity in the dry bulk space, with a compelling 38% upside potential. I believe the SB stock is a 'Buy' for value-seeking investors.

+4 Years of experience in Corporate Finance, Project Finance and Transaction Advisory. MSc, MSc, MBACommodities and natural resources investing: Let's connect and exchange ideas!Seeking Alpha is where I share my views and ideas on commodities and natural resources investing. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I invite you to join the conversation and learn from each other. Expertise in business valuations and capital advisory, with a focus on the natural resources sector, including shipping, oil & gas, metals & mining, and energy transition projects. Proven ability to conduct thorough financial analysis, build financial models, and generate insightful investment recommendations. Strong track record of success in supporting clients in making informed investment decisions. I have studied an MSc in Shipping Trade and Finance from Cass Business School, an MSc in Shipping Finance and Management from AUEB, and an MBA from the University of Patras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

m
mwhuffington
Today, 2:37 PM
Premium
Comments (628)
Agree its cheap as well. One could also play the preferreds which offer 8%.
Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 2:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.37K)
Nice article and welcome to SA.

SB is very cheap indeed.
