Hawaiian Electric: Not Worth The Risk

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Hawaiian Electric's share price has declined substantially since the Maui Wildfires broke out.
  • The potential liabilities from Maui Wildfire litigation pose a significant risk to Hawaiian Electric and it's difficult to assess the outcome at this stage.
  • The ownership of American Savings Bank adds further complications and uncertainty to Hawaiian Electric's financial situation.
  • Given the risks, the valuation discount does not appear to be attractive enough to justify taking a long position.
  • We believe the stock should be avoided.

Yellow thunderbolt, flash of lightning. Symbol of energy and power

ptasha/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) has experienced a drastic decline in share price, which is attracting contrarian and value investors. We believe the stock carries too much risk and is not discounted enough to merit taking on

This article was written by

UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Comments (2)

Coffee Can profile picture
Coffee Can
Today, 3:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (712)
i want it to drop to $9/shr like it did, then I can buy more. Selling puts until then, and it will not see $9 again.
c
covered_calls_investor
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (13)
Can we sell 7.5 puts on this stock then? IV is juicy
