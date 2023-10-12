$100 Oil Is Only The Beginning

Jeremy Poland

Tensions In The Middle East Grow

The conflict in the Middle East is destabilizing the most crucial and volatile region for oil production. The historic normalization of Saudi Arabia and Israel relations may not occur due to the expanding conflict in the area. Furthermore, there's an increased risk of significant escalation due to Hezbollah opening a second front, exchanging fire with the Israel Defense Forces ("IDF"). There's also shelling from Syria, as Israel gets attacked from multiple sides.

The White House and Congress just penned an initial "aid package" worth $2 billion. This initial aid is likely only the beginning, as more munitions will likely be needed as the conflict progresses. As fighting escalates, the U.S. may send a second aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean, substantially boosting its presence and further escalating tensions.

Russia is still very present in Syria, with a no-fly zone, which adds another layer of complexity to the escalating conflict. Then there is Iran, a long-time supporter and ally of Hamas, who allocates hundreds of millions of dollars annually to support Hezbollah.

The significance is that the conflict in the Middle East may not be a short-lived event. It could continue for months or years and may escalate. Moreover, many of the world's top producing and exporting oil nations are directly or indirectly involved. Therefore, increased uncertainties, potential supply cuts, production disruptions, sanctions, and other factors could drive oil prices significantly higher as we advance.

Most Powerful Oil Producers Globally

Global oil production 2022 (Visualcapitalist.com )

The most significant portion of oil production comes from the Middle East (roughly 33%). With around 13% of global oil output, Saudi Arabia is the most significant producer in the Middle East. Moreover, OPEC produced about 34 million barrels daily in 2022, accounting for 36% of the global oil production.

Saidi Arabia De Facto OPEC Leader

Saudi Arabia is OPEC's de facto leader, essentially an oil cartel established to exert maximum market influence. The Kingdom primarily does what it likes, and the subservient OPEC members eventually follow. For instance, the Kingdom recently announced that it would cut oil output by one million barrels daily and warned that the supply cuts could deepen.

Saudi Arabia's supply cuts are part of a long-term effort to elevate oil prices in partnership with Russia. While Saudi Arabia cuts by 1M barrels daily, Russia will continue its 300,000 daily production cut. Russia is the third most significant oil producer globally, responsible for roughly 12% of global oil output in 2022. Additionally, Russia is the undisputed leader in the CIS (former soviet republics) block, which accounted for roughly 15% of global oil production in 2022.

Saudi Arabia And Russia's Iron Grip On Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and Russia have an extremely close relationship regarding oil and keeping oil prices high. Saudi Arabia has cut by about two million barrels daily from its highs, and Russia by about 500,000 barrels daily. Considering their "satellite states" (OPEC and CIS countries), these two massive global exporters control or influence around 50% of the world's oil output. Moreover, their influence is even more significant than the numbers imply because they are oil-exporting nations with massive known reserves.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have relatively limited economies, and both countries rely heavily on oil to maintain their government budgets and keep their countries from falling into unrest. For instance, oil and oil extraction accounts for 46% of Saudi Arabia's GDP. Russia's oil and gas segment accounts for about 17.5% of its GDP but may need a higher oil price and a more significant percentage for optimal conditions.

Keeping Oil Prices High Is A Priority

Additionally, Russia faces difficulties due to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine and increased isolationism and alienation from the West. Therefore, these oil exporting juggernauts must maintain a relatively high oil price and should continue implementing strategies to keep oil prices heading toward $100 and possibly higher beyond that.

Furthermore, there are continuous threats to production disruptions in the Middle East. Iraq is the third most significant oil exporter globally and is a perpetual hotbed for unrest and instability. Additionally, Iran remains a substantial producer and exporter and may face additional sanctions due to its destabilizing policies and direct/indirect involvement in various conflicts in the Middle East.

The U.S. - Not As Powerful As It Seems

While the U.S. is the most significant oil producer in the world, it is less powerful than it seems. It all flows back to Saudi Arabia, OPEC, and the influence the U.S. has or does not have. Recognizing that the Saudi royal family rules Saudi Arabia with an iron fist is essential. The Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ("MBS") controls nearly everything in the country. MBS favors working with Russia and OPEC+ rather than considering U.S. interests and the West's. The U.S. exerted substantial influence over Saudi Arabia, thus impacting the global oil market, but that influence has diminished.

Also, the U.S. has a limited impact on the global oil market from an export perspective because it consumes most of the oil it produces. Despite its massive production capacity, the U.S. consumes around twenty million barrels of oil daily, roughly 21% of global production. The U.S. produced approximately 17.7 million barrels per day last year, about 19% of global output. While the U.S. is the most significant oil producer, it exported about 3.6 million barrels daily in 2022, fourth after Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iraq.

Proven Oil Reserves

Oil reserves (visualcapitalist.com )

The Middle East has the most dominant market position in proven oil reserves. Moreover, we see Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, and other OPEC nations sitting on oceans of black gold. Russia has a significant 6.2% portion, which could increase due to its enormous untapped and underexplored landmass. The U.S. only has 4% of the proven global reserves, limiting its influence in the oil industry.

Europe, the U.S., and the West have minimal oil reserves and are primarily net oil importers. Therefore, much of the pricing power is with Saudi Arabia, Russia, and OPEC+, as these nations produce far more oil than they use. They can keep oil prices low for their domestic markets while constricting supply to increase prices for the export market, primarily to the U.S., Europe, and other Western markets. Due to the OPEC+ agreements, their oil production is expected to fall by an average of 1.4 million barrels a day this year.

While Supply is Tight, Demand Expands

Oil demand (Statista.com)

Oil demand should hit a record of around 102 million barrels daily this year. The 2023 demand estimate is higher than the previous record of 101.27 million barrels in 2019 and about a 2.4% increase over last year. In 2021, total production was 89.876 million barrels per day. The 2022 figure grew to 93.848 million, a 4.42% YoY increase. Forecasts imply that oil production will only increase by about 1.3 million barrels daily due to OPEC+ cuts, which will likely continue into 2024.

Oil's Bullish Supply Demand Dynamic

So, demand increased by about 2.6% last year, yet production increased by 4.4%. This year, demand should increase by around 2.4%, yet output will only rise by about 1.4%. Moreover, OPEC+ production cuts should flow into next year. We could also see a global economic recovery next year, and demand may be more significant than expected.

OPEC predicts global demand to increase by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million this year. However, as the global economy remains resilient, growth could improve, elevating global oil demand to approximately 104.5 million barrels per day next year. Yet, supply should be around 95.16 million barrels per day this year, and continued production curbs by OPEC+ could enable supply to increase by about 1.5% to roughly 96.6 million barrels per day next year.

Therefore, we could continue seeing supply growth lagging behind demand, leading to substantially higher oil prices going into year-end and next year. Furthermore, we may be around the top in the current interest rate/monetary tightening cycle. Growth should improve as the Fed pivots to a more accessible monetary stance. Also, the impact of lower interest rates and a weaker dollar should enable the price of oil to move substantially above $100, potentially surging to new all-time highs in the coming years.

WTIC - Light Crude Oil 2-Year Chart

WTIC (StockCharts.com)

Oil surged around the time of the Ukraine/Russia conflict but then went through a bear market with equities, as threats of a recession and slow economic environment gripped the oil markets in 2022 and 2023. Also, oil prices have been under pressure due to the strong dollar and ultra-high interest rates. Oil's RSI recently surged above 70, and oil had a constructive 12% correction. Also, the full stochastic is turning higher, implying the technical momentum is improving here.

We may be in the early stages of a significant bull market in oil, supported by solid technical, fundamental, and psychological factors. Therefore, the oil price could go to $100 soon and continue climbing substantially higher in 2024. My base case year-end target for oil remains $100, with a bullish case scenario price target at $120. We could see new ATHs in 2024, with the price of oil reaching $150 or higher in the 2024-2025 time frame.

My Top Picks In The Oil and Energy Sector

Despite America being a net oil importer and not having the most outstanding reserves or the best relations with the top oil exporters, the U.S. has the best oil companies in the world. U.S.-based high-quality oil companies have some of the most extensive expertise, professionalism, and advanced technologies required to locate, extract, refine, ship, and sell oil globally. Therefore, the U.S. oil companies make the global oil world spin, and they should benefit from the higher oil prices as we move forward.

Some of my top picks in the oil and energy space include Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Valero (VLO), Marathon Oil (MRO), Apache Corp (APA), NOV Inc. (NOV) and others.