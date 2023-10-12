Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (HCTHY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 12, 2023 1:37 PM ETHCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (HCTHY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.72K Followers

HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:HCTHY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 12, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Mendiratta - Head of Investor Relations

C. Vijayakumar - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Prateek Aggarwal - Chief Financial Officer

Ramachandran Sundararajan - Chief People Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Equities

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra AMC

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Surendra Goyal - Citigroup

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Ashwin Mehta - Ambit Capital

Chirag Kachhadiya - Ashika Institutional Equities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the HCL Technologies Limited Q2 FY'24 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjay Mendiratta, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Sanjay Mendiratta

Thank you, Yash. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. A very warm welcome to HCL Tech's quarter two fiscal '24 earnings call. We have with us Mr. C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCL Tech; Mr. Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, along with the broader leadership team to discuss the performance of the company during the quarter, followed by the Q&A.

In the course of this call, certain statements that will be made are forward-looking, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.