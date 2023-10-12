wildpixel

A Quick Take On Pheton Holdings Ltd

Pheton Holdings Ltd. (PTHL) has filed to raise $11.25 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm sells software used for planning the treatment of various cancers.

Given management’s excessive valuation expectations amid sharply declining revenue from a tiny base and thin capitalization, my outlook on the Pheton Holdings IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Pheton Overview

Beijing, China-based Pheton Holdings Ltd. was founded to develop software for the use of brachytherapy, which is:

"a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors."

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, and CEO Mr. Jianfei Zhang, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1998 and was previously vice general manager at Shanxi Chenguang Group from 1994 to 1998.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

FTTPS software

Medical auxiliary supplies

Technical and consulting services.

As of June 30, 2023, Pheton has booked fair market value investment of $210,471 from investors, including Theia Investment Holding, Banyan Ltd., Cheng Hoe Tan and Mighty Ltd.

Pheton Customer Acquisition

The company markets its products and services to hospitals and related suppliers in China.

As of June 30, 2023, the firm's operating subsidiary had sold its system to "203 hospitals in 114 cities across 27 provinces in China."

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 54.5% 2022 43.4% 2021 29.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing expense, fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 -0.8 2022 -0.1 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Pheton’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific market for brachytherapy devices is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising number of cancer patients in the region and increased government support for healthcare products and services.

Also, temporary brachytherapy is the predominant procedure, where the radioactive sources are removed at the end of each procedure.

This type of brachytherapy is frequently used for prostate and gynecological cancers.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Beijing Astro Technology

Varian Medical Systems

Others.

Pheton Holdings Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply declining topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Increasing cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 266,788 -31.1% 2022 $ 679,777 -3.3% 2021 $ 702,776 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 199,071 -40.6% 2022 $ 558,150 -5.5% 2021 $ 590,743 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 74.62% -11.9% 2022 82.11% -2.3% 2021 84.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (94,358) -35.4% 2022 $ 27,521 4.0% 2021 $ 138,086 19.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (83,599) -31.3% 2022 $ 83,980 12.4% 2021 $ 192,462 27.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (30,893) 2022 $ (116,152) 2021 $ 80,765 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Pheton had $33,500 in cash and $995,000 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $13,084.

Pheton Holdings IPO Details

Pheton intends to raise $11.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $56.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 17.24%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 30% for research and development, technology upgrade; approximately 30% for market expansion; approximately 20% for improvements to our internal control and operation system; and approximately 20% for supplemental liquidity. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm "not involved in any ongoing litigation or other material legal or administrative proceedings."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Pacific Century Securities LLC.

Valuation Metrics For Pheton

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $65,250,000 Enterprise Value $56,516,506 Price / Sales 116.66 EV / Revenue 101.05 EV / EBITDA -439.90 Earnings Per Share $0.00 Operating Margin -22.97% Net Margin -12.73% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.24% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $13,084 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.02% Revenue Growth Rate -31.11% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary About Pheton’s IPO

PTHL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general business expansion plans.

The company’s financials have generated sharply declining top line revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, operating losses and growing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $13,084.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has declined; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple fell further to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings to reinvest back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company is subject to a variety of laws in the PRC and the Cayman Islands, which may restrict its ability to pay dividends in the future.

The market opportunity for providing brachytherapy products and services is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 101x, an extremely high valuation expectation.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size, declining revenue, increasing operating loss, and thin capitalization.

Given management’s excessive valuation expectations and the above-mentioned risks, my outlook on the Pheton Holdings Ltd. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.