Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BTZ: Decent Fund, But May Be Best Suited For A Pair Trade

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust offers a high yield of 10.29%, but it is lower than other fixed-income closed-end funds.
  • The BTZ closed-end fund has outperformed its peers in the past, but may have been slower to adapt its strategy to higher interest rates.
  • The BTZ fund's leverage is above the preferred level, but it is not out of line with other debt-focused closed-end funds.
  • The fund appears positioned for rate cuts, which may not be coming for a while. As such, it might be best to pair it with something that benefits from rising rates.
  • The fund covered its distribution in H1 2023, but only due to unrealized gains. We need to watch BTZ finances.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Swarm of banknotes around planet Earth

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that can be employed by investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets in their

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.33K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.