A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EQT (NYSE:EQT) shows promising prospects and is well-positioned to benefit from the Electrification of Everything movement. In this discussion, I will explain the Electrification of Everything, EQT's role as a leading natural gas player in the US, and address potential drawbacks to this investment thesis.

Understanding the Electrification of Everything Movement

A significant shift is occurring as various sectors emphasize electrification. EVs exemplify this trend by moving away from oil-based fuels in favor of electricity, promoting environmental sustainability, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Similarly, fields like AI and quantum computing harness electricity's efficiency to process data and computing power.

However, this shift underscores a challenge: the current electrical grid struggles to integrate renewable energy efficiently due to inadequate energy storage, especially lithium-ion storage. This limitation impedes the widespread adoption of renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

In response, natural gas and nuclear energy have emerged as key players in the energy landscape. They offer cost-effectiveness, scalability, and adaptability, helping meet the rising demand for electricity as electrification gains momentum.

These energy sources provide dependable power, balancing the grid and ensuring a reliable energy infrastructure, even as the push for electrification and renewables continues. Overcoming the energy storage challenge is crucial for a sustainable and resilient energy future.

Data by YCharts

Here, we see Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMNEY). Siemens Energy is a significant player in the wind turbine sector, but currently, faces market challenges. Its share price is near an all-time low, reflecting investor sentiment as they assess its prospects beyond the alluring renewable narrative.

I won't talk about nuclear energy now, as I've discussed this countless times here. Instead, let's press ahead and talk about natural gas' main drivers.

Natural Gas Dynamics

Trading Economics

Given the context discussed, it becomes evident that natural gas demand should rise, especially as winter approaches. While Europe's LNG facilities are full, the broader issue is that the electrification of everything, from EVs to AI, demands responsive electricity generation.

This situation highlights the challenge of achieving cleaner air and moving towards net-zero goals while ensuring reliable electricity generation. The existing electrical grid's limitations force heavy reliance on natural gas, making it a crucial energy source for the future.

Everything I'm describing here, from EVs to AI to heat pumps, the electrification of everything has one massive problem. Electricity is generated and consumed almost instantaneously, and if the electrical grid is not adequately prepared, it can lead to significant shortages; natural gas plays a crucial role in mitigating this complex situation by providing a flexible and responsive source of power to maintain grid stability.

Consequently, we find ourselves circling back again to the same crucial aspect that even though we all clamor for cleaner air and making significant progress towards net-zero, nobody has truly thought up solutions of how we can practically and economically get to our desired carbon targets.

It's a chicken or egg situation, where the grid isn't set up for renewable energy, which forces our electricity generation to heavily rely on natural gas, making it one of the main sources of future electricity due to its reliability and flexibility in maintaining a stable energy supply.

EQT's Well-Positioned for Higher Natural Gas Prices

EQT is well-positioned for higher natural gas prices due to its strategic initiatives and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, EQT's LNG opportunities together with its planned expansion into international markets will further diversify EQT's revenue streams into the internationally growing LNG market and capture value as global demand for natural gas continues to rise.

Additionally, EQT's prudent approach to hedging allows it to protect near-term cash flow while retaining significant upside exposure to potential price increases in late 2024.

Accordingly, EQT's hedging prospects remain flexible and opportunistic as they plan to utilize their 1.2 Bcf a day supply into the Gulf Coast market for international sales.

Their intent is to increase capacity, although this strategy hinges on customer agreements and attractive pricing structures, which will determine the pace of their LNG deals in the coming months, allowing for potential growth while preserving strategic flexibility.

The ability to execute attractive collar-type pricing will likely influence the speed and extent of future LNG agreements, which will be discussed over the next year, aligning with their goal to maximize returns and deliver shareholder value.

EQT Presentation

For now, EQT is 30% hedged into 2024. However, I suspect that as EQT gets closer to 2024, it will most likely increase its hedging exposure, given its ambition to derisk its balance sheet in 2024.

What Are the Drawbacks of Investing in EQT?

No investment is risk-free. As such, it's important to consider EQT's main risk.

EQT Presentation

EQT's balance sheet equals approximately 20% of its market cap. This implies that its ability to meaningfully increase its shareholder returns in the near-term are restricted by its balance sheet.

If readers like this story, they may also perhaps consider Antero Resources (AR). It's very much the same story, they both operate in the Appalachian Basin, which is a region rich in natural gas reserves and known for having very low-cost production of natural gas in the US, however, I believe Antero's Balance sheet is in a better position. (disclosure: I'm long AR).

The Bottom Line

In my analysis, EQT's strong position amid the Electrification of Everything movement is evident. This paradigm shift towards electrification across various sectors, including electric vehicles and advanced technologies, presents both opportunities and challenges for the energy landscape.

While renewable energy adoption faces hurdles due to energy storage limitations, natural gas, alongside nuclear energy, emerges as a dependable and flexible power source to maintain grid stability. EQT, with its operational efficiency and LNG opportunities, appears well-prepared for higher natural gas prices. Despite potential benefits, it's essential to consider the drawbacks, including EQT's balance sheet limitations.

In summary, I believe EQT's 2024 will be strong.