EQT And The Electrification Of Everything
Summary
- EQT stands to benefit from the Electrification of Everything movement, driven by the increasing emphasis on electrification in various sectors such as electric vehicles, AI, and quantum computing.
- The company aims to generate attractive returns for its investors by identifying and investing in companies with strong growth potential.
- EQT is strategically positioned for higher natural gas prices, with efficient operations and opportunities in the LNG market.
Investment Thesis
EQT (NYSE:EQT) shows promising prospects and is well-positioned to benefit from the Electrification of Everything movement. In this discussion, I will explain the Electrification of Everything, EQT's role as a leading natural gas player in the US, and address potential drawbacks to this investment thesis.
Understanding the Electrification of Everything Movement
A significant shift is occurring as various sectors emphasize electrification. EVs exemplify this trend by moving away from oil-based fuels in favor of electricity, promoting environmental sustainability, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Similarly, fields like AI and quantum computing harness electricity's efficiency to process data and computing power.
However, this shift underscores a challenge: the current electrical grid struggles to integrate renewable energy efficiently due to inadequate energy storage, especially lithium-ion storage. This limitation impedes the widespread adoption of renewable sources such as wind and solar power.
In response, natural gas and nuclear energy have emerged as key players in the energy landscape. They offer cost-effectiveness, scalability, and adaptability, helping meet the rising demand for electricity as electrification gains momentum.
These energy sources provide dependable power, balancing the grid and ensuring a reliable energy infrastructure, even as the push for electrification and renewables continues. Overcoming the energy storage challenge is crucial for a sustainable and resilient energy future.
Here, we see Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMNEY). Siemens Energy is a significant player in the wind turbine sector, but currently, faces market challenges. Its share price is near an all-time low, reflecting investor sentiment as they assess its prospects beyond the alluring renewable narrative.
I won't talk about nuclear energy now, as I've discussed this countless times here. Instead, let's press ahead and talk about natural gas' main drivers.
Natural Gas Dynamics
Given the context discussed, it becomes evident that natural gas demand should rise, especially as winter approaches. While Europe's LNG facilities are full, the broader issue is that the electrification of everything, from EVs to AI, demands responsive electricity generation.
This situation highlights the challenge of achieving cleaner air and moving towards net-zero goals while ensuring reliable electricity generation. The existing electrical grid's limitations force heavy reliance on natural gas, making it a crucial energy source for the future.
Everything I'm describing here, from EVs to AI to heat pumps, the electrification of everything has one massive problem. Electricity is generated and consumed almost instantaneously, and if the electrical grid is not adequately prepared, it can lead to significant shortages; natural gas plays a crucial role in mitigating this complex situation by providing a flexible and responsive source of power to maintain grid stability.
Consequently, we find ourselves circling back again to the same crucial aspect that even though we all clamor for cleaner air and making significant progress towards net-zero, nobody has truly thought up solutions of how we can practically and economically get to our desired carbon targets.
It's a chicken or egg situation, where the grid isn't set up for renewable energy, which forces our electricity generation to heavily rely on natural gas, making it one of the main sources of future electricity due to its reliability and flexibility in maintaining a stable energy supply.
EQT's Well-Positioned for Higher Natural Gas Prices
EQT is well-positioned for higher natural gas prices due to its strategic initiatives and operational efficiency.
Furthermore, EQT's LNG opportunities together with its planned expansion into international markets will further diversify EQT's revenue streams into the internationally growing LNG market and capture value as global demand for natural gas continues to rise.
Additionally, EQT's prudent approach to hedging allows it to protect near-term cash flow while retaining significant upside exposure to potential price increases in late 2024.
Accordingly, EQT's hedging prospects remain flexible and opportunistic as they plan to utilize their 1.2 Bcf a day supply into the Gulf Coast market for international sales.
Their intent is to increase capacity, although this strategy hinges on customer agreements and attractive pricing structures, which will determine the pace of their LNG deals in the coming months, allowing for potential growth while preserving strategic flexibility.
The ability to execute attractive collar-type pricing will likely influence the speed and extent of future LNG agreements, which will be discussed over the next year, aligning with their goal to maximize returns and deliver shareholder value.
For now, EQT is 30% hedged into 2024. However, I suspect that as EQT gets closer to 2024, it will most likely increase its hedging exposure, given its ambition to derisk its balance sheet in 2024.
What Are the Drawbacks of Investing in EQT?
No investment is risk-free. As such, it's important to consider EQT's main risk.
EQT's balance sheet equals approximately 20% of its market cap. This implies that its ability to meaningfully increase its shareholder returns in the near-term are restricted by its balance sheet.
If readers like this story, they may also perhaps consider Antero Resources (AR). It's very much the same story, they both operate in the Appalachian Basin, which is a region rich in natural gas reserves and known for having very low-cost production of natural gas in the US, however, I believe Antero's Balance sheet is in a better position. (disclosure: I'm long AR).
The Bottom Line
In my analysis, EQT's strong position amid the Electrification of Everything movement is evident. This paradigm shift towards electrification across various sectors, including electric vehicles and advanced technologies, presents both opportunities and challenges for the energy landscape.
While renewable energy adoption faces hurdles due to energy storage limitations, natural gas, alongside nuclear energy, emerges as a dependable and flexible power source to maintain grid stability. EQT, with its operational efficiency and LNG opportunities, appears well-prepared for higher natural gas prices. Despite potential benefits, it's essential to consider the drawbacks, including EQT's balance sheet limitations.
In summary, I believe EQT's 2024 will be strong.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Michael is long AR. Deep Value Returns recommends AR.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
