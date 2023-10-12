Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Infosys (INFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 12, 2023 2:03 PM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.72K Followers

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 12, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Salil Parekh - Chief Executive Officer

Nilanjan Roy - Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Mahindroo - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Kawaljeet Saluja - Kotak

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Kumar Rakesh - BNP Paribas

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Equities

Ashwin Mehta - Ambit Capital

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Keith Bachman - Bank of Montreal

Yogesh Aggarwal - HSBC

Vivek Gedda - SBI Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar - JM Financial

Apurva Prasad - HDFC Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Infosys earnings conference call.

As a reminder, all participant lines will be in listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing star then zero on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Mahindroo. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Sandeep Mahindroo

Hello everyone and welcome to Infosys’ earnings call for Q2 FY24. Joining us on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Salil Parekh, CFO Mr. Nilanjan Roy, and other members of the leadership team.

We’ll start the call with some remarks on the performance of the company for Q2 followed by comments from Salil and Nilanjan, subsequent to which we’ll open up the call for questions. Kindly note that anything we say with reference to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement which must be read in conjunction that the risks that the company faces. A full statement explanation of these risks is available in the filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.