Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Rentals: Secular Trends And Internal Growth Can Push Higher

Oct. 12, 2023 3:12 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)HEES, HRI, MGRC
Michele Pagliaro profile picture
Michele Pagliaro
515 Followers

Summary

  • United Rentals is the market leader in equipment rental with a 17% market share.
  • The company has shown consistent growth in revenue, EBIT, and EPS over the past 10 years.
  • The favorable market conditions and strong financial performance make United Rentals a buy.

Forca flotta

AContadini/E+ via Getty Images

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is the market leader in equipment rental with a 17% market share. This figure represents a position of certain privilege which is also supported by consolidated competitive advantages and a sufficiently strong

This article was written by

Michele Pagliaro profile picture
Michele Pagliaro
515 Followers
Long-time investor. Analyst of growth and value companies. The goal is to create high long-term capital growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in URI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.