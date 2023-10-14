Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best Way To Invest $1 Million And Earn $53,000 In Annual Dividends

Oct. 14, 2023 7:30 AM ETKMLM, SCHD3 Comments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Good retirement planning must plan for you or your spouse to live to 100 (15% probability).
  • A safe withdrawal rate for retirement is usually around 50% of the expected long-term return of your portfolio.
  • For the standard 60/40, that's about 3% to 4%. But in this article, I show how to safely get a 6.1% withdrawal rate from a 5.3% yielding portfolio.
  • An allocation of 67% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ and 33% KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF is the safest way to earn a 5.3% safe yield today, with zero stock-picking for retirees with no interest in tracking companies.
  • The portfolio is expected to deliver 12% returns in the future compared to 10% to 11% historical returns, and our calculation is that this is 99.56% likely to beat a 60/40 over 50 years and 80% likely to beat S&P 500 returns. Its historical declines in bear market are 50% smaller than the S&P, and its almost 100,000X less likely to fall 30% in any given year.
happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

One of my best friends recently asked me a very interesting question.

My father has $1,000,000 in fidelity and is 55. My mom gets $1800 SS and will draw in 5 years @ $2000. He wants to figure out the best plan to enjoy life

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

108.01K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMLM, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (672)
KMLM has only been around for 3 years that I’m aware of. If that’s correct there’s not enough historical data to go on.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.72K)
Great article.
If a person has $1 million invested like this,along with SS,and maybe a small pension,they could live a pretty nice life,especially if they are debt free.
Withdraw rate of 5% and still not touch nest egg
postal8081 profile picture
postal8081
Today, 8:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (326)
@billinsd well you can get 5% in brokered CDs and no risk or slightly less in treasuries. Just a thought.
