Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Holding About 50% In Cash Equivalents Makes Sense For Investors Right Now

Oct. 12, 2023 3:42 PM ETARKK, NVDA, QQQ, RSP, SCHD, SPY, TFLO, TSLA, VBAIX, VBIAX, VBINX27 Comments
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Recessions and extended bear markets will always exist, and wishful thinking will not make them disappear.
  • Stocks and bonds have never been as simultaneously expensive as they were in January 2022.
  • The rally in the S&P 500 is attributed to delayed student loan repayments, mismatched interest rates, cost-cutting by tech companies, and speculation around AI.
  • We ultimately remain in a bear market with lots of risk, but now cash yields something and investors would be wise to take advantage of that positive risk/reward.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

half full and empty

wakila

Introduction

Recessions and bear markets will occur as long as free markets exist. Pretending they don't exist or don't matter is not a good way to get better-than-average investment returns. And those investors who ignore the possibility of long bear

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $40/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
22.31K Followers

Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about.

Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (27)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 5:16 PM
Comments (20.35K)
If you want to get rich, buy a cheap high flyer that becomes a 10 bagger plus. You got to risk losing it all to get rich...Now being just wealthy or 'fine' takes much less risk, but not zero. "Recessions and bear markets will occur as long as free markets exist" I am concerned the first premise of this article is dying. Without free markets, maybe things don't play out as expected. But has there ever been a controlled market that didn't implode within one human lifetime?
P
Pippy54
Today, 4:58 PM
Premium
Comments (436)
Totally agree with you on this time as a senior investor. Using the 4 or 4.5% rule of cashing out your portfolio over your retirement, well cash and cash equivalents at 5.5% look mighty enticing, provide ballast, and security. I would lick in this rate for 2-5 years, create a ladder, use preferreds and baby bonds to work around the edges of the 5.5% pot you have created for additional income. The other 50% in stocks and bonds based upon your risk profile. No crypto, spacs, internet rights to art, or funny money. Keep it simple and real.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Pippy54 I think these yields are going to be increasingly enticing, especially if volatility picks up in dividend stocks.
a
abcde1
Today, 4:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.8K)
i'm with you cory. i survived jimmy carter, and 2023-24 looks a lot like 1979-80 to me....not a good time to be in stocks or bonds. before joe leaves the white house, i'm expecting a return of american hostages in iran, double-digit mortgage rates, national malaise, gasoline lines, ugly fashions, unreliable cars that no one wants, and disco.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:54 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@abcde1 Please...no disco!
aschwaller1 profile picture
aschwaller1
Today, 4:37 PM
Premium
Comments (393)
Cory,
There is an old country song that has the line "I don't know if my glass is half full or half empty. I just wonder who drank my water." I think more than just a few of us might wonder what happened to the "water" with our investments over the next couple of years. As much as I hate to sell any stocks especially at a loss, now might be the time to cut some future losses and thin some weeds. Thanks for the great article. It is appreciated. Andy
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:44 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@aschwaller1 Thanks. I'm glad you found it useful.
R
Randol33
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (6.72K)
Better to hold cash that to lose in equities, but then why hold cash when you can get a MMA paying 5.5%?
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:44 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Randol33 I consider money markets and similar to be cash in this case.
j
j2d2
Today, 4:30 PM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
I haven’t been 50% cash since the early ‘80’s.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:45 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@j2d2 Well, it has been a good run since then, for sure.
R
Retiredby33
Today, 4:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (82)
You better make one heck of a move jumping back into the markets if you end up sitting sidelined with 50% cash. You may get lucky once or twice but over the long term the odds are not in your favor.
thucydides123 profile picture
thucydides123
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (505)
@Retiredby33 that’s been my experience, which is why I am increasingly reluctant to sell based on macro factors
A
A-Retired-Investor
Today, 4:45 PM
Comments (110)
@Retiredby33 ..That's how I see it. I try to stick with quality dividend paying companies.
Most of the time when I sell something it comes back to haunt me.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:48 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Retiredby33 That has been the experience of most investors since 2009, which I think has led some into a false sense of security (or worry they won't be able to get back in the market). And there is no guarantee I'll get the prices I want, but I have plenty of growth stocks in the 65% stocks I do own, so I will do okay even if I end up with some cash when this is all said and done.
I do know that I won't be scared to buy if I get the prices I want, though.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 4:08 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (9.02K)
If you take out a few outliers like AMZN,TSLA etc. stocks are not that expensive. Predicitng recessions is a game for losers. No reason to go to that much cash in my view. I am a very long term investor holding stocks in great companies for decades through the ups and downs.
b
bjorn2z
Today, 4:47 PM
Premium
Comments (41)
@Edward J. Roche Holding equities when their forward earnings yield is below that of BAA, and invoking the virtue of long-term investing defines the bag-holding retail schmuck loser.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:53 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Edward J. Roche Stock valuations are quite high once poor earnings growth and debt are taken into account. Investors don't even need to predict a recession to see that, and cash doesn't yield 0% anymore.
Also, we don't have to have a bad recession in order to have a bad bear market. It took two years from the time of the 2000 peak before there was an official recession but the market decline was awful. Also, it's important to remember inflation can do half the work of a recession. A -25% stock decline with 25% inflation is about the same as a -50% stock decline with 0% inflation (or even deflation) as we had in 2008/9.
Other Side Of Trade profile picture
Other Side Of Trade
Today, 4:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (926)
That Y2K comparison says it all, Cory. Anybody can make money--if the world ran backwards.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:05 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Other Side Of Trade It seems like a lot of what I do is just show investors what is possible so they at least know about it. It's when investors get taken totally off guard that things can really go bad for them.
sspencer profile picture
sspencer
Today, 3:55 PM
Premium
Comments (434)
why not 25% cash and 25% SHORT??
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:02 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@sspencer Good question. I'm a long-only investor. I always want the ability to simply wait for the market to come to me.
Scott Eymer profile picture
Scott Eymer
Today, 3:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (348)
I think Cory is spot on! I have reduced my equity holdings over the past 18 months and remain defensive. One thing about living in retirement is the recognition that I can’t easily make up losses.
Good luck to all!
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:03 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Scott Eymer Thanks for sharing your thoughts and strategy. Losses, indeed, could take a long time to make up this time around.
Mr. Gumbo profile picture
Mr. Gumbo
Today, 3:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Hard to argue with that logic
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:03 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.22K)
@Mr. Gumbo Oh, I'm sure someone will :) Thanks for the comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.