Pioneer Natural And Exxon Mobil: The Benefits Of An All-Stock Deal

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is set to acquire shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources Company in an all-stock deal, valuing Pioneer stock at $253 per share.
  • I explain why I'm a big fan of the transaction, even though I bought Pioneer not too long ago with the intention of holding it long term.
  • Those who bought Pioneer in 2020 or not too long ago become shareholders of Exxon at a pretty significant discount given the favorable Pioneer/Exxon spread at the respective time.
  • Structuring the transaction as an all-stock deal is a good idea not only from a tax perspective, but also from the standpoint of efficient use of capital.

Introduction

My history with shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was a very short one. As I reported in this article from early July 2023, I sold my sizable position in 3M Company (

This article was written by

Comments (2)

duke223
Today, 3:35 PM
Thank you for your article & informative points of view I am a XOM holder, my question is will the merger be immediately accretive?
cap500
Today, 3:27 PM
Good article. Sound reasoning. As a PXD shareholder, I'm on the fence about selling or becoming an XOM shareholder. I've been reading every article I could get my hands on to contemplate the pros & cons. I got in at $195 on PXD so about the same as you. Thanks for helping me make my decision.
