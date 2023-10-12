TSMC: The World's Leading Foundry Is Still Too Cheap To Ignore
Summary
- TSMC is set to release its third-quarter earnings on October 19 after falling into a bear market, stunning recent buyers.
- The ongoing semi-recovery and slow PC and smartphone market recovery hasn't helped.
- However, TSM bottomed out two weeks ago, as buyers held firmly without letting TSM slide further into a deeper malaise. I assessed that the worst is likely over.
- With the PC and smartphone market charting strong growth momentum in 2024, it should support the tailwinds in AI GPUs and the high-performance computing segment.
- While TSM has recovered significantly from its October 2022 lows, TSM is still undervalued and seems too cheap for its wide-moat foundry market leadership.
Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC (NYSE:TSM), is scheduled to release its highly-anticipated third-quarter or FQ3 earnings results on October 19. Notably, TSM fell into a bear market, down nearly 25% after topping out in mid-June 2023.
However, I observed robust buying support two weeks ago at the $85 level as buyers returned, helping TSM to bottom out ahead of its April 2023 lows at the $81 level. With that in mind, I believe TSM is ready to begin its next upward move in its attempt to re-test the $110 resistance zone that saw sellers swarming and resisting further upside in June.
Caution over TSMC over the past four months is justified. Several notable headwinds helped to lower investor optimism, notwithstanding the company's wide-moat market leadership in advanced nodes. The cyclical downturn in the semi-market has yet to fully normalize, as PC and smartphone headwinds were still present, given China's weak recovery from its COVID reopening.
In addition, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 15 hype has petered out, as its supply chain partners lowered their initial launch shipment forecasts to a similar level to iPhone 14 last year. Furthermore, there are concerns that consumers might be less willing to upgrade to the higher-margin Pro series, given the elevated inflation levels, potentially hurting consumer spending.
While these are valid concerns, I believe the market remains dynamic, and the developments could turn increasingly positive if the US market could avoid a hard landing. Recent data on the Chinese economy is also more constructive, coupled with recent reports highlighting that the Chinese government could push for a more aggressive stimulus program.
Furthermore, the AI growth cadence is expected to provide further near- to medium-term tailwinds for TSMC, as seen in its recent revenue update. TSMC's third quarter revenue exceeded previous analysts' estimates, corroborating growth drivers from AI taking shape. A more constructive demand/supply dynamic in AI server shipments could help bolster TSMC's growth opportunities in 2024/25 as it looks to expand its advanced packaging capacity to cope with increased demand for AI GPUs.
Possible delays in its US fabs construction could slow down the capacity diversification from its Taiwan fabs. As such, I urge investors to monitor these developments closely at its upcoming earnings call. TSMC's relatively attractive valuation is likely predicated on investors baking in a higher geopolitical risk premium. Seeking Alpha's Quant gives TSM a "B-" valuation grade, which corroborates my analysis, suggesting TSM isn't aggressively valued. Therefore, a more constructive capacity diversification cadence could lower the risk premium, leading to a more optimistic upward re-rating.
Notably, I assessed TSM buyers to have regained control of its pivotal 50-week moving average or MA (blue line). It's a critical development, as TSM looked to have lost control of that dynamic support level two weeks ago, but buyers returned with conviction at the $85 level.
Also, it bottomed out ahead of its April 2023 lows ($81 level), helping TSM form a higher low market structure, continuing its series of higher lows since October 2022.
As such, I believe the price action thesis is constructive for TSM to regain its upward push to break the $110 level decisively from here. While a higher geopolitical risk premium is still expected, the secular semi-recovery lifting smartphones and PCs could provide a further boost to its high-performance computing tailwinds.
As such, while the entry point isn't optimal, as TSM has moved past the $85 zone, it's still undervalued. Therefore, the set-up heading into its earnings release has added clarity for investors, as 2024 could shape up to be a year of robust growth opportunities for TSM.
Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
