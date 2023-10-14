Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cenovus Energy: Preferred Shares Could Yield 8-12% Upon Reset

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cenovus Energy is a large integrated oil and gas producer in Canada with strong financial results and high dividend coverage ratios.
  • The Series 3 preferred shares currently yield 6.1%, but the dividend rate will reset at the end of 2024.
  • The Series 1 preferred shares currently yield 5.5% and could offer a yield of 10-12.5% starting in Q1 2026, based on assumptions of a 3-4.15% long-term bond yield.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Very large truck load heading for tar sands location

wwing/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSX:CVE:CA) is a large integrated oil and gas producer in Canada. The company produced in excess of 700,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day while its downstream throughput averaged in excess

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in the Cenovus Preferred shares Series 1 but I am in no rush.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

perrytime55 profile picture
perrytime55
Today, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
There have been 3 US companies that I know of that chose to change the fix to float preferred shares to fixed. Aren't you concerned the same could happen?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNVEF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNVEF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.