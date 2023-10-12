Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smith & Nephew Getting More Interesting As A Contrarian Idea

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Smith & Nephew's shares have fallen over 20% this summer, despite ongoing improvements in the company's operations, as ortho stocks have been especially weak.
  • The impact of GLP-1 drugs on the knee replacement market is uncertain; reduced obesity could reduce long-term knee implant demand but increase the eligible patient pool in the short-term.
  • Smith & Nephew still faces challenges in its hips and knees business, but there is momentum with its cementless knee and robotics, while sports medicine and wound care are performing relatively well.
  • Smith & Nephew shares look increasingly attractive as a contrarian call.

Doctor check Asian senior or elderly old lady woman patient scars surgical total knee joint replacement Suture wound surgery arthroplasty in hospital ward, healthy strong medical concept.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been a cruel summer for ortho companies, and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) has been no exception. The shares of this diversified player in ortho, sports medicine, and wound care have fallen more than 20% since

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

