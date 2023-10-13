Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Time To 'Bet Big' On 6% Yielding VICI Properties

Oct. 13, 2023 7:00 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)11 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates have reached their highest level in 16 years, causing REITs to suffer.
  • REITs tend to rebound after a significant drop, as seen in historical data from the 1970s.
  • VICI Properties is the king of gaming REITs, with a ridiculously great business model that suffered zero rent defaults even during the pandemic.
  • VICI stock is now 20% undervalued and yielding 6%. It's growing almost 11% and offers 19% annual return potential for the next decade, 3x better than the S&P.
  • VICI Properties is a potentially great idea for anyone comfortable with the risk profile, including a complex business that will get more complex over time.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha.

Poker cards with a four of a kind or quads combination in the player hand. Winning combination in a game in a poker club. The concept of luck in the poker game

VITALII BORKOVSKYI/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Interest rates have soared to their highest level in 16 years, and real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have gotten crushed.

From 1972 to 1974, inflation started picking up, and bond

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112.9K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.26K)
TGIF!

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (290)
Excellent article. Some of your SA colleagues were recommending "buy" at $34 in February. Though the dividend has creeped up, the price has dropped significantly. Seems to be a difficult position to predict price movement. Perhaps because of alternative solid investments with higher dividend returns. MAIN and ET by way of example. I might average down if sp drops to NAV($23ish) plus 10% but otherwise I'm not convinced the price drop has stopped.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (2.41K)
...or...it could be this...
0.25% to 5.25% is a 21x increase

5.25% to 7.00% is a 1.3x increase

Everything is relative.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.26K)
@StevenK1 Good point. Remember, REITs aren't the only ones challenged... C-Corps are looking for alternative financing sources (for debt maturities) which makes sale-leasebacks compelling. All the best
j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:03 AM
Premium
Comments (231)
What about debt? How much will they have to refinance at higher rates and when?
S
Strawman2
Today, 7:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (330)
Brad- Could you please explain a little further that VICI is a complex business that will get more complex over time .
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.26K)
@Strawman2 I think you're referring to DS's (Dividend Sensei) use of the words "complex risk" and I disagree with that statement, because VICI has one of the best management teams in the REIT sector. In other words, I consider risk management to be extremely important and VICI excels at that.... Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (2.73K)
It may be a little early to bet big on anything right now?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.26K)
@Gary Kime Ever read "Little Bets".... a good book and worth reading:

www.amazon.com/...

Have a great day!
C
2006CaymanS
Today, 7:17 AM
Premium
Comments (41)
Brad, You’re not telling us anything that has changed in this company that makes it a buy now from last week, last month, or last quarter. Sure, the price continues to drop, which makes your yield on cost higher if you buy now.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (75.26K)
@2006CaymanS

Watch this: www.reuters.com/...

This too will pass....

Have a great weekend and thanks for reading and commenting.
