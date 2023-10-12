Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Just Made Northrop Grumman My Second-Largest Investment

Oct. 12, 2023 5:17 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman has seen a 12% increase in its share price in the past month, making it one of the best performers in my portfolio.
  • The company's focus on high-tech capabilities and innovation sets it apart from its competitors in the defense industry.
  • Northrop Grumman expects strong growth in areas like nuclear modernization and space programs, supported by a robust backlog and international contracts.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Die moderne Weltraum-Technologierakete mit Rauch und Explosion hebt in den nächtlichen Sternenhimmel ab. Reisen und Weltraumforschung, kreative Idee. Freiraum für Text und Design. Raumschiff erfolgreich gestartet

Ales_Utovko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I wasn't planning on writing another article so soon on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) after I covered the company on September 10 in an article with the title Northrop Grumman: My Favorite High-Tech

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.73K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC, LHX, RTX, LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

kayak1 profile picture
kayak1
Today, 6:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (344)
The way the world is going we better buy weapons, burgers and coke ( tongue in cheek)
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 5:27 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.77K)
Thank you for the article
greg24211 profile picture
greg24211
Today, 5:24 PM
Premium
Comments (537)
NOC is too expensive IMO. LHX and RTX are my major defense positions (smaller positions in LDOS and TXT).
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.16K)
@greg24211 I have added to both. They are in my top 5 holdings.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.