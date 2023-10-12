Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Sold My I-Bonds And Consider Waiting To Buy More

Oct. 12, 2023 5:26 PM ET1 Comment
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • I-Bonds were a no-brainer investment during the inflation spike, but now money markets, CDs, and T-Bills offer better rates.
  • The fixed rate on I-Bonds is expected to increase on November 1, but it will very likely still be lower than T-Bills.
  • Buying a 6-month T-Bill now and waiting until April 2024 to purchase I-Bonds looks like a good strategy.

U.S. Government Series I Bonds

DNY59

Time To Get Real

I started covering Series I US Savings Bonds on this site in April 2021, when it became clear from the CPI numbers that an inflation spike had started, and bonds sold after 5/1/2021 would

This article was written by

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYF, SYF.PR.A, SWVXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

G
GotsToGetMineFirst
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (4.25K)
Counterpoint: Already going to have a decent tax bill this year on MM interest and other dividends so spreading tax hit to another year is worth a percent or two less interest for now especially as you say may go up anyway and is minority of my cash I dont need. Now if we get a big ass crash different story. That said tying up money for nearly a year means rate needs to increase significantly for new money though.
