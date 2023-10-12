Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Semtech Corp. - Initiating With Buy: Inventory Correction Is Over

Oct. 12, 2023 6:40 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)AAPL
Summary

  • We’re initiating Semtech Corporation with a buy rating. We think the macro weakness has been priced into the stock and its near-term outlook.
  • We now believe the inventory correction for Semtech Corporation’s IoT products, accounting for ~50% of sales, will be completed in 2H23, and expect the recovery in 1HCY24 to drive top line growth.
  • Additionally, we think the Signal Integrity and Protection inventory correction is now behind us, with the segments growing 35% and 12% QoQ, respectively, this quarter, accounting for 40% of sales.
  • We expect financial outperformance over the next few quarters driven by demand recovery.
  • We recommend investors initiate a position in Semtech Corporation shares at current levels.
Lights underwater

Johan Holmdahl/iStock via Getty Images

We're initiating Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) with a buy rating. We believe end demand will pick back up in 2024, and think the inventory correction weighing on STMC's top line growth is now behind us.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

