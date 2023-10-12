JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the summer of 2015, I believed that there were better days to come for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) with activist investor Mr. Nelson Peltz coming on board, although future plans were still unknown.

Mr. Peltz took a substantial stake in Sysco after a failed merger deal, while Sysco owned some underperforming business units, resulting in potential to restructure the business, yet I was not convinced. As it turned out, I was too cautious. In the five years which followed, shares doubled to the $80 mark pre-pandemic, but by now shares have fallen to the $62 mark.

Despite a strong post-pandemic recovery, investors are (rightfully) worried about consumers trading down and using weight drugs, both hurting volume trends, although appeal is emerging at some point here.

A Recap

In the summer of 2015, activist investor Nelson Peltz took a substantial 7% stake in food wholesaler Sysco Corporation after the firm was forced to abandon merger talks with its peer US Foods after that potential deal was blocked by regulators. In response to the deal being broken up, Sysco was set to engage in large buyback programs to create shareholder value, while potentially divest underperforming assets.

At the same time, Sysco has a rock-solid long term track record, as it has seen solid long term revenue growth, although accompanied by margin pressure and profit stagnation in recent years (that is the 2010s).

The stand-alone business was already a $50 billion business in 2015, distributing hundreds of thousands of products to a similar number of customers. At the time, restaurants made up two third of sales, with healthcare, education, government and other markets making up the remainder of sales, as the company held a near 20% market share in a more than $250 billion foodservice market in North America.

On a near $49 billion revenue number in 2015, Sysco posted gross margins of nearly 18% of sales, with adjusted operating profits reported around 4%, with adjusted earnings coming in at nearly $2 per share. With shares trading around the $40 mark, shares of Sysco commanded a low twenty times earnings multiple, as the company furthermore carried a net debt load of around $2 billion, equivalent to about reported EBITDA at the time.

While Mr. Peltz plan - essentially calling for ¨shrinking to grow¨ - might well work, certainly as the company has posted margins closer to 5% in the years before, with 2015 margins lagging substantially.

Assuming the business could grow sales to a $60 billion revenue number in the years to follow, with margins seen around 5%, earnings could improve to $3.50 per share on the back of growth, higher margins and some planned buybacks. That however required a lot of heavy lifting to produce generally attractive returns.

Doing Well - Not So Much

Pre-pandemic, shares of Sysco had risen to levels in the $80s, essentially having doubled from 2015 onwards. This came as the business had grown sales towards the $60 billion mark, accompanied by some margin expansion as earnings rose to $3 and change, as the 2015 roadmap played out to a large degree.

Shares plunged during the pandemic to levels around the $40 mark, with most of the business being tied to the restaurant industry, as shares recovered to the $80 mark in 2021. Shares have traded in a $70-$90 range ever since as an $85 stock late in 2022 has fallen to lows of $62 here.

In August, Sysco posted solid results for the year ending in July of this year. Full year sales rose by 11% to $76.3 billion, aided by inflationary pressures. Operating earnings surpassed the $3.0 billion mark, with operating margins reported around 4%.

On the bottom line, Sysco posted net earnings of $1.8 billion, equal to $3.47 per share, with adjusted earnings posted as high as $4.01 per share. In contrast to 2015, Sysco has taken on some debt, with net debt of $9.7 billion being equivalent to 2.5 times EBITDA reported at $3.8 billion.

With shares now trading down to $62 per share, the company now trades at 15-16 times adjusted earnings, for some good reasons. Fourth quarter sales grew just 4% to $19.7 billion as earnings per share growth was much less pronounced as well.

With 510 million shares trading at $62, this grants the business an equity valuation of $31.6 billion, valuing the entire business at $41 billion here. This values the operations at just over 0.5 times sales.

A Bolt-On Deal

In October, Sysco announced that it had acquired Edward Don & Company, a distributor founded in 1921 serving the Chicago area. With a $1.3 billion revenue contribution, the deal adds nearly two percent to pro forma sales.

No further financial details were announced, as this is really a bolt-on deal which, based on the sales multiples of Sysco, comes at a price tag of a couple of hundred million dollars in all likelihood.

Concluding Thoughts

Part of the reason for the softer Sysco Corporation share price performance is that consumers are trading down, which hurts restaurant sales as weight loss drugs like Ozempic potentially hurt demand in the food complex at large as well. This results in lower volumes, with shares of consumer package businesses coming down as well.

With SYY shares now down substantially and only up 50% since I wrote about the stock in 2015, multiples have compressed quite a bit, from a low-twenty times multiple to a mid-teens multiple. This comes after a modest net debt position in 2015 has risen to leverage ratios in the mid-2s, while the business might see a tougher time as well with inflationary trends cooling down, and demand cooling on the back of consumers trading down and weight loss drugs potentially hurting sales.

Nonetheless, valuations in the case of Sysco have fallen a great deal, on the back of fears of consumers trading down and weight loss drugs hurting the potential of Sysco and the entire food complex. The problem is that many consumer packaging businesses have seen far worse share price declines, as the question is that if such developments really play out, distributors might be better positioned than consumer packaged companies, generally involving unhealthier foods.

Amidst all this, including the Edward Don & Company deal, I am taking a cautiously constructive stance. While I am not yet buying at the $62 mark, I am gradually warming up to Sysco Corporation shares here, looking to initiate in the fifties.