Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AIER's Everyday Price Index Rises 0.29 Percent In September 2023

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • In September 2023 the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.29 percent to 288.6.
  • This is the fourth consecutive increase in the EPI, and this increase takes our index to a new all-time high, topping last month’s record of 287.7.
  • Within the EPI, the largest monthly increases occurred in motor fuel, food away from home, gardening/lawncare services, and housing fuels and utilities.

2023 investment financial-tech selecting stock and coin and trade with graph/chart with fundamental from data . Financial recovery from recession many cryptocurrency,bitcoin,digital asset growth

primeimages

By Peter C. Earle

In September 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.29 percent to 288.6. This is the fourth consecutive increase in the EPI, and this increase takes our index to a new all-time high, topping last month’s record of 287.7.

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.76K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

t
trentbridge
Yesterday, 7:54 PM
Premium
Comments (8.88K)
"The median U.S. asking rent was little changed from a year earlier for the sixth straight month as an increase in the number of rentals made it harder for landlords to boost prices." Redfin

This does seem to contradict the data on rental price increases.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.