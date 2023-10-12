Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is This Year's Rise In U.S. Stocks A Bear Market Rally?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.13K Followers

Summary

  • The 2023 advance in the S&P 500 Index continues to post a high return when set against historical calendar-year results.
  • It’s still premature to dismiss the view that the market remains in a bear market rally.
  • Despite the 14.0% year-to-date gain through Oct. 11, the S&P has yet to fully recover from its steep loss in 2022.

silhouette form of bear on technical financial graph

monsitj

Yesterday, I reviewed numbers that show that the 2023 advance in the S&P 500 Index continues to post a high return when set against historical calendar year results. Encouraging, but it’s still premature to dismiss the view that the market

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.13K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.