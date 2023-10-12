Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Market Commentary: Q4 Turbulence Ahead

Oct. 12, 2023 10:10 PM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
Summary

  • The gold price oscillated between US$1,900 and US$1,950 for most of September until a sharp dip on the 27th took the price to US$1,871 finish and a 3.7% m/m loss.
  • Bond yields continue to rage higher, as central banks, led by the Fed, are defiantly resisting a pivot in the near future, and higher supply chases reluctant demand.
  • Gold is likely to face some choppiness over the next few weeks as rising real yields, a firmer US dollar and a buoyant economy batter some sectors of investment demand.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

September in review

  • Gold lost 3.7% in September, with the bulk of the move occurring during the last three days of the month
  • We attribute gold’s challenging month to an extensive run up in bond yields alongside a

This article was written by

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

