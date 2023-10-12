Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industrial Metals Monthly: Uncertainty The Watchword During LME Week

Oct. 12, 2023 10:37 PM ETJJTFF, COPX, JJCTF, CPER, COPJ, COPP:CA, CHRG, JJUFF, DBB, JJMTF, BCIM, JJNTF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • A weak macroeconomic environment, geopolitical risks and a growing sense of uncertainty have dominated discussions at LME week this year.
  • China’s official gauge of manufacturing activity only just returned to growth for the first time in six months, at 50.2, in September.
  • Spot metals prices on the LME have been trading at a big discount to futures – a market condition known as contango, indicating that supply is exceeding demand in the spot market.

Stock Market Data

blackred

By Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist

Bearish sentiment intensifies during LME Week

LME, ING Research

YTD metals performance

As LME Week, the metals industry’s biggest annual gathering, is coming to an end, bearish sentiment takes the lead as we look towards the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.31K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.