Introduction

I’m always keeping an eye on fixed income opportunities, and although some of those ideas have a higher risk/reward ratio, the main purpose of the income-focused section of my portfolio is to have exposure to a reliable income stream. While I never wrote about Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), I have been keeping an eye on the REIT as it has two series of preferred shares outstanding. As interest rates in the financial markets increased, those preferred shares are now trading at a pretty steep discount to their par value. Perhaps this creates an investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

The FFO and AFFO performance continues to strengthen

There are plenty of authors that have written numerous articles on Rexford Industrial and I would like to encourage you to have a look at those articles here on Seeking Alpha to get a better understanding and affinity with the company. In this article I will mainly focus on the preferred equity that has been issued by Rexford.

As my followers know, when I look at preferred shares, I'm mainly interested in two elements: The preferred dividend coverage ratio and the asset coverage ratio.

Let’s start with the dividend coverage ratio. It goes without saying the net income of a REIT is pretty irrelevant, and the income statement is just a useful tool to have a look at how certain expenses (like interest expenses) are evolving but the best way to value a REIT is by having a look at the FFO result.

And as you can see below, Rexford Industrial is putting in a very strong performance. Its total FFO was $108.1M while the core FFO was $116M. After deducting the $0.45M attributable to participating securities and the $4.8M attributable to non-controlling interests, there was about $110.7M in core FFO that was generated in the second quarter of the year.

Rexford Industrial Investor Relations

And as you can see in the image above, the total amount of preferred dividends that had to be paid was just $2.3M. Which means the REIT needed just over 2% of its core FFO to cover the preferred dividends. And as Rexford’s FFO will grow pretty dramatically in the next few years thanks to the combination of recent acquisitions, the redevelopment of the assets and rent hikes, the coverage ratio of the preferred dividends will likely increase.

Rexford Industrial Investor Relations

While we have to take higher interest expenses into consideration as well, we shouldn’t be too scared of that factor. The current average cost of debt is 3.6% and even if this increases to 5.5% on a stabilized level (I anticipate interest rates to stabilize and then slowly decrease), the total interest bill would increase by just over $40M per year. Which means the anticipated $165M NOI increase will result in a FFO increase of $100-120M. Side note: The 5.5% weighted average cost of debt is a very conservative estimate as almost 40% of the REIT’s debt consists of senior notes maturing in 2030 and 2031 with a coupon of 2.125% and 2.15% respectively (see below).

Rexford Industrial Investor Relations

So, yes, I'm perfectly happy with the current preferred dividend coverage ratio and the increasing interest rates don’t really bother me from the perspective of a preferred share investor.

And looking at the balance sheet, it's clear Rexford is run pretty conservatively as the vast majority of the assets were/are funded with equity. As you can see below, the balance sheet contains almost $7.2B in equity attributable to Rexford.

Rexford Industrial Investor Relations

Of that $7.2B, the company has $161M in preferred equity, divided over 6.45M shares. This means of the $7.19B in equity, in excess of $7B ranks junior to the preferred shares. It goes without saying I’m not expecting any balance sheet issues either.

What does this mean for the preferred shares?

Rexford currently has two series of preferred shares outstanding. The Series B is trading with (REXR.PR.B) as ticker symbol and has a preferred dividend of $1.46875 per year, payable in four quarterly installments. As the share price is currently just $21, the preferred dividend yield is almost exactly 7% for investors buying the preferred stock at the current share price. The Series B preferred shares can be called anytime but from Rexford’s perspective, paying less than 6% for (perpetual) equity isn’t expensive so I can imagine the REIT just keeping the preferred shares outstanding or perhaps it could consider buying back the prefs at a discount to the principal value.

The REIT also has a Series C outstanding, trading with (REXR.PR.C) as ticker symbol. This series has a slightly lower preferred dividend of $1.40625 per share which works out to 5.625% based on the $25 principal value. This series of preferred shares is currently trading at just $20.10 which means the yield has increased to approximately 7% as well. This makes sense as both preferred shares have the same rights and safety nets so there should be no discrepancy between the current yields. The sole difference is the call date on the Series C: Rexford can only call these securities from September 2024 on. But as the preferred dividend coupon is even lower than what it has to pay on the Series B, the likelihood of these preferred shares getting called is even lower as Rexford would obviously retire the most expensive capital first.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in Rexford’s preferred shares but after having a closer look at the balance sheet and the FFO performance as well as the anticipated FFO growth trajectory, I think the 7% yielding preferred shares deserve to be in my portfolio. While I'm giving up potential capital gains (other than seeing a preferred share price appreciation on the back of lower market interest rates or an even better risk/reward rating), the income section of my portfolio is solely focused on generating a reliable stream of dividend and interest income.

I haven’t decided yet which one of the two Series I will purchase and I will likely just pick the preferred share with the highest yield when I pull the trigger.