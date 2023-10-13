Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: September 2023
Summary
- Slower but resilient growth, closer to normalized yet above target inflation, pause or potential end of rate hikes and a pre-GFC 3-6% range for bond yields are pointing to a Goldilocks scenario.
- While a soft landing is more likely, downside risks and economic uncertainty remain high.
- Fund flows show investors remain cautious, choosing the money market and bonds over equities, and rates over credit.
- Stock/bond correlations have continued decreasing as inflation slows. Commodities could continue to do well. Listed real estate, infrastructure and fixed income are providing healthy income yields north of ~3.5%.
Goldilocks-like business cycle with downside risks, alongside structural changes in major economies, creates potential for choppy markets.
Diverging disinflation and monetary policies (US & Europe fighting inflation and China fighting deflation risks), structural changes in major economies (fiscal-led investments in the US, healthier capital markets in Japan, change in growth policies in China) are changing risks & return in the market and increasing dispersion.
