Could Market Crash Drive Gold And Silver Lower? (Hint: No)

Summary

  • The sell-off in the precious metals sector is startlingly similar to the September/October 2008 decline.
  • Incredibly, the financial markets, banking system and economic backdrop is also remarkably similar.
  • Despite the sharp decline in gold and silver over the past several weeks, relative to 2008 both metals are holding up remarkably well.

The sell-off in the precious metals sector – which I will argue vehemently is primarily an officially sanctioned, bullion bank market intervention with some help from momentum-based hedge fund algo programs – is startlingly similar to the September/October 2008 decline.

Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
4.2K Followers
I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.

