Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - September 2023

Oct. 13, 2023 2:30 AM ETHYG, BIL, AGG, MUB, VOO, GOVT, VTEB, LQD, IVV, TLT
Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 42 billion in September, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s AiEX tool increased to 83%.
  • Once again, North America Equities proved to be the most heavily-traded ETF category, with EUR 8.65 billion in total traded volume.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in September amounted to USD 47.4 billion.

deepblue4you

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 42 billion in September, while the

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Comments

