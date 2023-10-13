Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: Vast Network, No Guarantee Of Higher Margin

Oct. 13, 2023 4:09 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)
Waterside Insight
Summary

  • Visa's competitive advantage and growth are all based on its huge global networks.
  • Visa's growth strategy focuses on its network of networks and value-added services, but it faces risks from stagnant earnings growth and competition from fintech startups and larger companies.
  • The way Visa operates such networks is also the root cause of concern for duopoly along with its close competitor, Mastercard.
  • A global trend of lowering payment processing fees is driven by both consumer demand, government regulation and technological advancement, which in turn will compress the point-of-sale margin for the company.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Visa (NYSE:V), founded in 1958 with headquarters in Foster City, California, is one of the largest digital payment service providers that facilitates global commerce across more than 200 countries serving consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities.

Waterside Insight
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

