Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anatomy Of A Recession Update: Threats To A Soft Landing

Oct. 13, 2023 4:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IWL, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SQQQ, SRTY, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, VO, MDY, IJH, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • In the US economy, there’s been quite a bit of optimistic chatter focused on this idea of a soft landing.
  • When you think about investing and mountain climbing, they’re both judged by the ability to move higher.
  • Dividend growers tend to outperform the S&P 500 and the three, six and 12 months after that last rate hike, which we may have already seen or will be approaching.

Businessman using tablet with triangle caution warning sing for notification error and maintenance concept.

Suriya Phosri/iStock via Getty Images

By Jeffrey Schulze, Head of Economic and Market Strategy, ClearBridge Investments

With lots of chatter in the United States around the potential for a soft landing, Jeff Schulze, Head of Economic and Market Strategy at ClearBridge

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.23K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.