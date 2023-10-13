Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Despite Dovish Fed Comments, ETF And Conventional Fund Investors Were Net Redeemers During The Fund Flows Week

Oct. 13, 2023 4:30 AM ETQQQ, IVV, IWM, BIL, SHV, MINT, JNK, EMB, MUB, TFI
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
  • Investors were net sellers of fund assets for the third week in four, withdrawing a net $17.6B for the LSEG Lipper fund flows week ended October 11.
  • The prospect of an end to Federal Reserve rate hikes buoyed U.S. stocks and bonds during the most recent fund flows week.
  • For the fifth consecutive week, taxable bond funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed net outflows, handing back $2.7 billion this past week - while posting a 0.76% market return on average for the fund flows week.

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the third week in four, withdrawing a net $17.6 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund flows week ended Wednesday, October 11.

This article was written by

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

