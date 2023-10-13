Userba011d64_201

Back in February, I argued DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock looks attractively priced after the collapse from its highs and that its push further into the entire lifecycle of the agreement process through its CLM solutions looks promising. However, I did warn that the stock likely required investor patience. On that end, investors have not been patient with the stock, with it down -30% since my original write-up. Let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a reminder, DOCU main product is an eSignature solution that allows users to sign documents electronically on a range of devices. It offers various versions that are suited to specific regions, industries, and organizational sizes. It also sells a variety of add-on features, including SMS delivery, identity verification, notarization, and dynamic forms.

DOCU also offers Contract Lifecycle Management, or CLM, solutions, which help automate workflows throughout the entire agreement process, both before and after the signature. DOCU also offers several industry specific solutions, including for the mortgage industry, real estate transactions, life science, and the Federal government.

DOCU's products are sold through subscriptions. Pricing is determined by how many "Envelopes" are provisioned and required functionality. DOCU defines an "Envelope" as a digital container that can send a single or multiple documents for signature or approval to one or multiple recipients.

Showing Progress

Ahead of its Q2 results, I wrote that revenue and billings growth and guidance will be the key numbers that investors will be focusing on. On that front, the company did quite well.

Going into the quarter, DOCU had only guided for billings growth to be flat to up +1%. Instead, billings grew 10% to $711.2 million. That was way ahead of expectations, and on par with billings growth the past two quarters. The company credited a higher rate on on-time renewals.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose 11% to $687.7 million, topping consensus estimates by $10.3 million. Subscription revenue came in at $669.4 million, an 11% year-over-year increase, while Professional services revenue rose 8% to $18.3 million. International was particularly strong, with growth of 17%. Overall, it was nice to see subscription growth start to stabilize.

Company Presentation

DOCU added approximately 37,000 customers in the quarter, bringing its customer base to 1.44 million, up 12% versus a year ago. Customers with annualized contracted value of $300,000 or more rose 6% to 1,047 customers.

Dollar net retention in the quarter was 102%. This was down from 105% in Q1.

Gross margins remained strong, coming in at 78.8% versus 78.0% a year ago. Subscription gross margins were 82.6% versus 82.2% a year ago.

Adjusted EPS came in at 72 cents versus 44 cents a year earlier, topping the 66-cent consensus.

The company generated $211.0 million of operating cash flow in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $183.6 million.

The company ended the quarter with cash and investments of $1.5 billion. It had debt in the form of a convertible note of $725.1 million. The company boosted its buyback program by $300 million to $500 million.

On its call, DOCU highlighted several new production introductions, including Liveness Detection for ID Verification, DocuSign Monitor for CLM clients, and a wallet feature for frequent users to save their profiles. The company also continues to make progress on the AI front.

Discussing AI on its Q2 earnings call, CEO Allan Thygesen said:

"Our goal is to unlock the market for intelligent agreement management for millions of businesses, automating billions of hours of manual work and improving business outcomes. Today, we're already monetizing AI directly through our CLM+ product and indirectly through its use in our products such as search. Our next step on that journey is with AI Labs. With AI Labs, we are co-innovating with our customers. We provide a sandbox where customers can share a select subset of agreements, try new features we're testing. Our customers get early access to developing technology and we receive early feedback that we will incorporate into our products. By working with our customers in the development phase, we're further reinforcing the trusted position we've earned over the last 20 years."

Looking ahead, DOCU guided for full year revenue of $2.735-2.737 billion, with subscription revenue of $2.649-2.661 billion. That compares to a prior forecast of $2.713-2.725 billion in total revenue and $2.640-2.652 billion in subscription revenue. It projected billings of $2.804-2.824 versus a prior outlook of $2.737-2.757 billion.

Company Presentation

For Q3, the company forecast revenue of $689-691 million, with subscription revenue of $669-673 million. That represents growth of 7% for total revenue and 7.5% for subscription revenue. At the time, analysts were projecting Q3 revenue of $685.5 million. It is looking for billings of $668-678 million, which would be growth of 2%.

Despite the solid results and guidance ahead of expectations, DOCU continued to call out macro weakness in its remarks. Given its ties to such verticals as real estate and mortgages, this isn't a surprise, and it did see some pockets of strengths in other areas such as health care, insurance and business services.

Overall, I think the company is doing a nice job given the pull-forward of its business from the pandemic subsequently followed by weakness in the real estate market, a key vertical for it. The company continues to innovate and move into the CLM space, where it captured one of its largest CLM deals to date in the quarter. It is also making nice in roads into international markets, which now represents over a quarter of its revenue. So while it's not any easy environment, I view as management doing a good job.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

On that front, DOCU is valued at an EV/S ratio of about 2.8x based on the FY 24 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $2.73 billion. Based on the FY25 consensus of $2.92 billion, it trades at an EV/S multiple of 2.6x.

For an EV/EBITDA perspective, it trades at 10.9x the FY24 consensus of $710.9 million and 10.2x the FY25 consensus of $756.2 million.

On a PE basis, it trades at around 15.6x the FY24 consensus of $2.65 and 15.1x the FY25 consensus of $2.73.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 12x LTM sales. However, revenue growth is slowing from 35-50% a year to expected high-single-digit growth over the next three years.

Conclusion

DOCU is doing a good job given the tough hand it has been dealt, and I continue to view CLM as a nice growth opportunity for the firm. Given the pandemic fueled pull-forward in growth and less home sales in a high rate environment, it likely won't get back to 20%+ revenue growth anytime soon, but the 10% growth it has been delivering in this market is commendable. The company also generates solid EBITDA, profits, and cash flow as well, yet it is trading like a struggling SaaS company that can't turn a profit.

To me, the stock has gotten way too cheap, and the company looks prepared to opportunistically use some of its cash hoard to buy back stock. That is what you like to see in terms on buyback. The company has also had 3-straight quarters of 10% billings growth, so the business hasn't been deteriorating.

As such, I continue to rate the stock a "Buy."

The biggest risk to the firm is if the macro causes revenue and billings to slow, and if organizations are more willing to turn to competitors' products. DOCU is focused on higher end differentiation, but in simple more commoditized uses it could cede some share.