Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British Land: Current Valuation Appears Worth The Risk

Oct. 13, 2023 5:13 AM ETBritish Land Company PLC (BRLAF), BTLCY
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • In a tough macro environment for REITs, British Land has been dragged down along with the wider UK REIT sector.
  • Central London office exposure remains a point of some concern in the long run, though with no near-term refinancing needs, I believe British Land can ride out the current storm.
  • On a steep discount to NAV and with a 7%-plus dividend yield, the valuation here looks depressed enough, albeit with no shortage of risks attached.

Elevated view over city of London skyline at sunset

Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In a tough environment for REITs, shares of British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY)(OTCPK:BRLAF) have largely tracked the misfortunes of the wider domestic space since the Bank of England kicked off its hiking cycle at

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.07K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.