Amgen: Horizon's Pipeline May Be Too Expensive

Oct. 13, 2023 2:00 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • We believe that AMGN has overpaid for HZNP's pipeline, since most of its upside potential is attributed to price increases instead of the expanding TAM.
  • The growing debt may also pose headwinds to its profitability and subsequently, dividend growth and balance sheet deleveraging.
  • Then again, it appears that Mr. Market is still convinced about AMGN' profitable growth ahead, as demonstrated by the stock's immense bullish support.
  • While we may rate the AMGN stock as a Buy due to its attractive upside potential/ dividend income story, there is no specific entry point to this rating.
  • Generally, interested investors may want to wait for a moderate pullback, preferably at its previous support levels of $220s for an improved margin of safety.

The AMGN Investment Thesis Appears Too Rosy Here

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has finally acquired Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) for a hefty price tag of $27.8B, after multiple rounds of regulatory scrutiny.

With five of AMGN's products expiring in 2023 and

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (1)

S
San Marzano
Today, 2:21 PM
Pose, Amgen has been maybe the most diligent in their M&A of any pharma. I'll stand with the record !
