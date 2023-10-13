fizkes

The AMGN Investment Thesis Appears Too Rosy Here

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has finally acquired Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) for a hefty price tag of $27.8B, after multiple rounds of regulatory scrutiny.

With five of AMGN's products expiring in 2023 and another five expiring over the next five years (in differing territories/ forms), there is an approximate annual revenues of $13.32B at stake in the near term and another $4.73B through 2028, comprising approximately 68.5% of its FY2022 revenues.

As a result of the top-line headwinds, it is unsurprising that AMGN has aggressively opted for multiple acquisitions over the past few years, in order to boost its pipeline.

With the HZNP acquisition already completed and AMGN stock rallying afterwards, it appears that Mr. Market applauds the management's decision to drive its future pipeline growth and hopefully, the top/ bottom lines moving forward.

AMGN's Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

For now, the consensus forward estimates appear to be optimistic as well, with AMGN expected to generate a top and bottom line expansion of +7.4% and +6.4% through FY2025, compared to its normalized levels of +2.3% and +7.2% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

AMGN Valuations

Seeking Alpha

As a result, it is also unsurprising that AMGN's FWD valuations are still near its 5Y means, most particularly its P/E valuations, since the biotech company is expected to sustain its profitable growth cadence moving forward.

Based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $21.32 and its FWD P/E of 14.86x, we are looking at a long-term price target of $316.81, implying a somewhat decent upside potential of +16.7% from current levels.

In addition, AMGN's prospects as a dividend stock is excellent, based on its 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +10.27%, compared to the sector median of +7.34%. Its future dividends appear to be safe as well, based on the Seeking Alpha Quant grade of A+.

These factors have painted a very optimistic picture for the biotech company's future indeed, with it supposedly outperforming from current levels.

Unfortunately, there are still risks to the AMGN investment thesis.

AMGN's Ambitious Growth Story May Not Bode Well In The Short Term

AMGN's acquisition of HZNP has triggered the massive increase in the former's long-term debts to $59.37B (-2.2% QoQ/ +57.4% YoY) by FQ2'23, more than double of FY2019 debt levels of $26.95B (-8.6% YoY).

Despite the biotech company's robust annualized operating income of $10.72B (+39.5% QoQ/ +23.5% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $9.67B (-5.7% YoY), it is also apparent that the elevated debt has had a negative impact on its profitability.

In the latest quarter, AMGN reported an annualized interest expenses of $3B (+38.4% QoQ/ +129.2% YoY), more than double of FY2019 levels of $1.28B (-7.9% YoY) indeed.

While the management has competently managed the elevated interest rate headwinds through multiple rate swaps, we believe that it may report an impacted bottom-line moving forward, based on the slowing growth observed in the FQ2'23 GAAP EPS of $2.57 (+4.8% YoY).

In addition, it remains to be seen if the pipeline acquired from HZNP may actually contribute to AMGN's future performance. Let's examine it further.

TEPEZZA

In the FQ2'23 quarter, HZNP reported TEPEZZA's annualized revenues of $1.78B (+9.9% QoQ/ -7.1% YoY), comprising the bulk of the acquired company's sales at 47.1%.

With the therapy approved for thyroid eye disease, market analysts have expected the market size to grow from $1.99B in 2022 to $3.99B in 2033, expanding at a CAGR of +6.52%. With the therapy commanding a leading market share, it appears that TEPEZZA may eventually be a top-line driver for AMGN moving forward.

Then again, AMGN investors also must note that TEPEZZA was previously acquired only for $145M in 2017, making it part of HZNP's highly successful acquisitions, especially since a full treatment may cost $410K.

UPLIZNA

Analysts from Data Bridge Market Research projects that the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder [NMOSD] market size may only grow from $405.9M in 2021 to $651.84M in 2029, expanding at a minimal CAGR of +6.1%.

This number does not seem promising for now, implying UPLIZNA's minimal top-line contribution moving forward, since FQ2'23 has only brought forth an annualized sales of $272.32M (+26.4% QoQ/ +76.4% YoY).

While the therapy may have a potential application for Myasthenia Gravis, with a projected TAM of $2.6B by 2032, it remains to be seen how the ongoing Phase 3 Clinical Trials may develop, with the study only expected to be completed by 2029.

We must also warn AMGN investors that HZNP previously acquired Viela Bio for only $3B in 2021, attributed to UPLIZNA's potential. Based on the therapy's underwhelming performance and TAM, it seems that its weightage in the $27.8B price tag may be relatively low, in our opinion.

KRYSTEXXA

Lastly, HZNP's KRYSTEXXA has displayed a high growth trend, with the FQ2'23 annualized sales of $977.16M (+30.6% QoQ/ +45.6% YoY). However, market projections appear to be muted, with the global gout therapeutics expected to grow from $2.78B in 2022 to $6.05B by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of +8.1%.

Investors may also want to note that HZNP previously acquired Crealta for only $510M in 2015, mostly attributed to KRYSTEXXA.

In addition, the increased top-line contribution is mostly attributed to the drastically raised prices from $2.3K in 2011 to $29.45K by 2023, up by 12.8 fold, instead of an expanded TAM.

It is unsurprising then that HZNP has been called a "drug company that prospered without creating any drugs," due to the management's strategic acquisitions and the subsequent price increases.

Conclusion

With these three comprising 78% of HZNP's FQ2'23 top-line, we are uncertain about the pipelines' eventual success in replacing the bulk of AMGN's patent cliff moving forward, based on the market analysts' underwhelming growth rates.

In addition, since HZNP only reports $3.77B in annualized FQ2'23 revenues (+13.5% QoQ/ +7.8% YoY), it appears that AMGN is paying a hefty EV/ Sales valuation of 7.37x for the acquisition, way above the latter's own valuation of 6.34x and the biotech sector median of 3.35x.

As the result of the factors above, we believe that AMGN has over paid for HZNP indeed.

So, Is AMGN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMGN 10Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, the AMGN stock has displayed a robust 10Y chart, with it consistently delivering a similar performance to the SPY, though still behind the QQQ.

If we are to look at its 10Y total returns of +232.87% (including dividends), it is apparent that the stock has outperformed the wider market at +199.13% as well.

With no weaknesses in its price chart, it appears that the AMGN stock may continue to outperform moving forward.

AMGN vs PFE vs BMY

Trading View

However, we are uncertain about this speculative outcome, since a few other pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer (PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), have embarked on similar paths but with wildly differing results. Interested investors may read up more about the two latter stocks in our previous articles linked above.

On the one hand, with PFE facing a similar patent cliff, the company also embarked on multiple expensive acquisitions over the past two years in order to expand its pipeline, naturally depleting the hyper-pandemic windfall.

The same has been reported with BMY with it recently acquiring a cancer drug maker, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), for $4.8B.

On the other hand, while the AMGN stock has enjoyed bullish support over the past five years, it appears that Mr. Market has soured on PFE's and BMY's prospects, as demonstrated by the decline in their stock prices as the wider market rallies.

The same has been observed in PFE's declining stock valuations at FWD P/E of 10.06x compared to its 5Y mean of 11.51x and BMY's at 7.64x/ 8.92x, against AMGN's stable valuations at 14.86x/ 14.01x and sector median at 18.95x, respectively.

AMGN 1Y Stock Prices

Trading View

Lastly, the AMGN stock appears to be retesting its peak of $280s, potentially signaling more volatility in the short-term, depending on its upcoming performance in the FQ3'23 earnings call on October 31, 2023.

As a result, while we may rate the AMGN stock as a Buy due to its attractive upside potential/ dividend income story, there is no specific entry point to this rating, since it depends on individual investors' risk appetite and dollar cost averages.

Generally, interested investors may want to wait for a moderate pullback, preferably at its previous support levels of $220s for an improved margin of safety.