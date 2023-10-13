Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kulicke and Soffa Industries: May Be Due For A Rebound In The Near Term

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries has sold off in the last two months, but there is reason to believe the stock is due for a rebound in the near term.
  • The stock may have found support, but there are indications of stiff resistance looming on the horizon, which will keep a lid on the stock.
  • The market is looking for a better FY2024 as previously suggested by KLIC, but any deviation in the upcoming report could serve as a catalyst.
  • The Company is worth considering as a temporary play, but for something like a longer term, more needs to happen than what KLIC has shown thus far.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC), a supplier of equipment and other solutions for the semiconductor and LED markets, has lost about 20% of its value since early August. This after spending a couple of months unsuccessfully trying to overcome what is

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.81K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KLIC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLIC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.