Back in June, I wrote an article on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) (can be read here) indicating that adding shares over the $400 threshold was still a viable long-term strategy. Since then, shares of VOO have declined by -1.26%, dropping just under the $400 level. We're headed into earnings season, and Q4 2023 is underway with the holidays right around the corner. Today, we received CPI data, and it could be just what the Fed needs to come out with a favorable decision at the FOMC meeting in November. Ultimately, I think the markets are setting up for a favorable 2024, and I continue to buy the S&P every 2 weeks. Over the long run, continuously investing in the S&P 500 has been a winning strategy, and I would continue adding to VOO at these levels.

Looking back at my previous article

In my previous article about VOO, I discussed the results of investing in the S&P 500 over a long period of time, how the S&P has performed through different environments, what a theoretical investment plan could achieve with a 7.77% rate of return over 40 years, and why I preferred VOO to other S&P 500 index funds. I wanted to follow up on that article because there is significantly more macroeconomic data, and I believe it will set up well for equities in 2024.

The macroeconomic environment has changed since June, and I think it's bullish for equities in 2024

Since my last article on VOO, the Fed raised rates by 25 bps on 7/26, then paused at the September meeting. The economy has endured the quickest tightening cycle since the early 1980s as economists and financial pundits debate if the increases have been too much and when the Fed will start cutting. At the last FOMC conference, Jerome Powell was extremely hawkish, leaving no room to question the Fed's intentions. He was clear that there would be no cuts in 2023, the Fed would remain data dependent, and if warranted, the Fed is willing to take rates higher at the November or December FOMC meeting.

Over the past year, rates on the 12-month treasury have increased by 27.45% to 5.43%. The rising rate environment has made the risk-free rate of return extremely attractive for individuals as they are now able to generate over 5% from treasuries, CDs, and money market accounts. The ST. Louis Fed has disclosed that $5.92 trillion was parked in money market accounts at the end of Q2 2023. Since rates started increasing at the end of 2021, the amount of money sitting in money market accounts has increased by $711.7 billion or 13.67%. This is not bullish for equities because when the Fed kept tightening, the risk-free rate of return became too attractive for some investors to ignore, and liquidity was diverted away from equities.

Since June, a significant amount of data has been reported that has impacted the macroeconomic environment. Core CPI has fallen for the past 6 consecutive months, from 5.6% in March to 4.1% in September. Many look to Core CPI because it excludes volatile items such as food and energy. The current level of 4.1% is the lowest level since September of 2021, when Core CPI exceeded 6%. The recent decline in Core CPI matched what analysts have projected as the tightening cycle continues to reduce inflation.

When I looked at the CME Group Fed Watch Tool earlier in the week, it had projected that there was 11.2% chance of a .25 bps increase for November and a 39.5% chance we see a .25 bps increase in December. Now that the latest CPI data has been absorbed, the CME Group has updated its forecasts and is showing an 11.8% chance of a .25 bps increase to rates in November and a 31.4% chance for a .25 bps increase in December.

There are people on both sides of the aisle as some believe the Fed needs to continue raising rates while others believe it has done too much already. The Fed has a dual mandate which doesn't involve catering to the stock market. The Fed is focused on price stability and maximum employment. While opinions may vary, the data indicates that inflation has declined in both CPI and Core CPI reports while maintaining unemployment levels under 4%. While the impacts of rising rates have impacted different segments of the economy, the Fed continues to walk a fine line between breaking something and avoiding a recession altogether.

Last year, we saw oil prices spike due to the impacts from the war in Ukraine, and recently, oil spiked due to Israel being attacked. When I look at the CME Group forecast for the end of 2024, the largest percentage of 29.4% indicates that the Fed will have a target rate of 4.5 - 4.75, which would mean .75 bps of cuts would have occurred. There is a 63.3% chance per the CME Group that rates will be between 4 - 4.75 bps.

Bloomberg reported that the commercial real estate market has roughly $1.5 trillion in loan maturities due from 2023 to 2025. Morgan Stanley (MS) has speculated that commercial real estate values could fall as much as -40% as active loans could turn to defaults or foreclosures quickly if rates remain elevated. In June, we saw Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Brookfield Properties getting ready to hand the keys to the Westfield San Francisco Centre, a 1.2-million-square-foot shopping center in downtown San Francisco's Union Square, back to its lenders.

Between commercial real estate debt coming due, oil prices starting to edge higher, and Core CPI declining, I think the Fed will hold at the upcoming meeting, and if the data looks good for the remainder of 2023, pivot by April of 2024. I don't believe the Fed wants to create a situation where commercial real estate operators are unable to refinance debt at levels that make the assets unprofitable to operate. If this occurs, then the bank will own assets that they will ultimately auction off at discounted prices and be on the hook for extended losses. This will send unwanted ripple effects through the economy and possibly create an avoidable banking crisis that makes the regional banking scare in the spring look mild.

Many aspects are lining up for the Fed to become less restrictive over the next 6-months, and we are also going into an election cycle. If the Fed tightens too much and causes instability in the economy, it won't bode well for reelection campaigns across the aisle, so there will probably be added pressure behind the scenes to become less restrictive. I think we're setting up for a multi-year period of rate cuts, which will reduce the rates on risk-free assets and make equities more attractive. As capital allocated to treasuries and money markets mature in 2024 or 2025, investors could be more inclined to invest in the market, increasing liquidity and driving the market higher.

The S&P 500's largest holdings are projected to do well regardless of rate decreases from the Fed

One of the reasons investors are flocking toward big tech is because the sector is impacted less by global events than other sectors. Technology companies are less dependent on oil prices than manufacturing companies, and interest rate hikes are less impactful to companies with large piles of cash on their balance sheets, generating tens of billions in profits. The Magnificent 7 consisting of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) make up 7 of VOO's top-10 holdings. VOO has 27.86% of its assets tied to these companies.

As it stands, the Magnificent 7 are expected to grow their earnings from the end of 2023 thru 2025 by 19.14% to 98.15%. The average earnings growth will be 57.13%, while NVDA and AMZN are expected to expand their EPS by over 90% each. Even with TSLA and NVDA included the average forward P/E declines from 41.33 in 2023 to 25.56 in 2025. These companies are projected to do well no matter what the Fed does, but if the Fed does ease rates, it could intensify these projections as more money could be spent with them over the next several years than is currently expected.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Over the past 96 years, the market has finished in the red 30 times while finishing positive 65 times, assuming it finishes positive in 2023. Going back to 1957, the S&P 500 index has an average annual return of 8.37%, and if you go back to 1928 and calculate for all of the years that include the largest downturn in the market, the average annual return over the past 96 years has been 7.77%. I believe we're setting up for a multi-year bull cycle as I am predicting the Fed will enter a multi-year easing cycle, and when capital matures from risk-free assets, it will find its way into the market. As rates decline, the rest of the market should see better operating environments, which could correlate to higher EPS. I think VOO is a clear winner for the next several years, and while it's down slightly since my last article, it's a great investment to gain exposure to the largest companies in the United States and participate in the market.