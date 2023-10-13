Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China: September Inflation Flirting With Disinflation Again

Summary

  • September's inflation data remind us that despite some firming in activity indicators recently, China's economic recovery remains challenged, and is perhaps behind recent rumours of a slightly more accommodative approach to central government deficits.
  • One month does not constitute a trend, however, and the base effect story, which we believe will slowly lift Chinese inflation over the coming months, is still in play.
  • Even with the sort of improvement we are anticipating, full-year inflation will likely only just push above 1% in 2024, up from our forecast of 0.5% CPI inflation for full-year 2023.

By Robert Carnell

CPI flirts with disinflation again

After a brief spell in negative territory in July, China's August inflation data pulled itself back to a positive setting, though only just (0.1% YoY). We and the market were expecting this slight improvement to

