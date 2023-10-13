Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 13, 2023 5:56 AM ETPresto Automation Inc. (PRST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.72K Followers

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Rogers - Head of Investor Relations

Xavier Casanova - Chief Executive Officer

Stanley Mbugua - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Presto Automation Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Rogers, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Adam Rogers

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome all of you to the Presto Automation fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Adam Rogers, Head of Investor Relations here at Presto.

Today's call will include comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Casanova and our Chief Accounting Officer, Stanley Mbugua. Xavier and Stanley are joined on the line today by Dan Mosher, President of Presto Automation. After our prepared comments, we will open the call for questions. A replay of this call will be made available and information to access the replay is listed in today's press release.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for our fiscal first quarter 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Presto cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. We encourage you to review our most recent reports or any applicable filings for a complete discussion of these factors and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PRST

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRST

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.