PepsiCo: Q3 Operating Margins Proof That Company's Strategy Is Paying Off

Oct. 13, 2023 7:13 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)NVO2 Comments
Summary

  • PepsiCo's Q3 results showed strong operating margins and an 8.8% increase in organic revenues despite modest volume declines.
  • The company's strategy of selling smaller packs has helped meet consumer demand for portion control and mitigate negative consequences of price increases.
  • PepsiCo's international business, particularly in India, performed well with significant profit and revenue growth.

Pepsi And Frito Announce Plans To Cut Sodium, Sugar, And Fat From Products

Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had a decent third quarter, with strong operating margins more than offsetting modest volume declines. In this article, I talk about the key highlights of the company's third quarter, especially how the company's strategy to sell smaller

This article was written by

Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
313 Followers
Assistant Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London and a CFA Level 3 Candidate. I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on activist hedge funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. Recently, I have ventured into the world of podcasts and currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, 'The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PEP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.68K)
Flegman says being fat should be advertised as a benefit as a sign of wealth and having fun.
MW66 profile picture
MW66
Today, 7:54 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (69)
I recognize GLP-1 drugs seem to work for weight loss, but do they also prevent consumers from eating snacks and beverages. The connection seems a little weak to me. Do they also create a lifestyle change? I can understand less overall consumption, but does that mean a scorch earth effect on all snacks? I’m a bit skeptical.
