Sentiment Speaks: Gold Going To $5000? Ain't Happening Anytime Soon

Oct. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET
Summary

  • I am seeing too many looking for an unreasonably massive move up in gold.
  • Unfortunately, too many erroneously still rely on the Fed for signals regarding gold.
  • Gold is driven by sentiment and should be tracked as such.
I am not sure if much of what is written regarding markets - especially the gold market - is based upon ignorance or just intellectual dishonesty. In either case, I am absolutely sick of it.

I saw an article


Avi Gilburt
74.51K Followers

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long physical metals and various mining stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

M
MsASmith
Today, 9:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (134)
Ari, are you still looking for that bump in silver? I remember $27?
Thanks as ever. You have helped this retiree feather her small nest egg with your timing guidance.
J
JimBel
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (115)
What about China and others who bought gold and silver. There must be a good reason why they doing it. Can't they blow up Comex because they push the price of their physical metals higher while Comex can't cover?
costreduction profile picture
costreduction
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (378)
One of the many things we like about Avi ... He's absolutely fearless. That's a very good thing.
g
goldtein
Today, 9:24 AM
Premium
Comments (602)
This article puts our feet on the ground. It rules out crazy, fanciful and interested forecasts that give prices of 5k or more for gold.
RandyFloyd profile picture
RandyFloyd
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (1.55K)
very interesting article. In regards to gold moving up with inflation, I think gold is more aligned with real rates. We did see gold move up with fiat supply inflation in 2020, as the money printer went into overdrive and helicopter money was mailed out, there was a significant spike. particular as rates hit the zero bound. then since rates started moving up, gold has been volatile but flat over all. but, your points about sentiment and market myths are well taken
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 9:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (403)
though a better chance on the S&P perhaps - fwiw
