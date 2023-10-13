Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar Steadies After Yesterday's Surge, Oil Jumps Ahead Of Weekend While Yields Soften

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.81K Followers

Summary

  • The US CPI rose by 0.1% in September, with the headline year-over-year rate remaining unchanged at 3.7%.
  • US data for next week, including retail sales and industrial production, is expected to decline or weaken sequentially.
  • Equities are under pressure, with Hong Kong and mainland shares tumbling more than 2% and European stocks down 0.6%.

World Currency Exchange Table Graph

matejmo

Overview

The capital markets seemed to have an exaggerated response to the US CPI, where the headline rate, flattered by the rise in energy, rose by 0.1% in September than forecast. Rather than decline, the headline year-over-year rate was unchanged at 3.7%. The core rate

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.81K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

boblangabeer profile picture
boblangabeer
Today, 8:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (788)
Damn Marc, Your Info is FANTASTIC
Thanks
Bob
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR

52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.