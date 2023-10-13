Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bears Need To Understand That Inflation Is Falling As Fast As It Rose

Oct. 13, 2023 9:04 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI6 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Inflation rate should have a 2% handle by the end of the year, despite recent market reactions and commentary.
  • Shelter costs are the main driver of inflation, but once new lease prices are factored in, the rate should reach the Fed's target.
  • The core rate, which excludes food and energy, is also expected to decline in the coming months, bringing inflation down further.
Dashboard oil pressure gauge has a scale showing INFLATION and a needle pointing at the danger red zone. Illustration of the concept of high inflation rate and increasing cost of living

Dragon Claws

Last summer, I asserted that the rate of inflation would fall as fast as it rose, based on the assumption that its increase was fueled by one-time factors related to the pandemic, post-pandemic stimulus, and the war in Ukraine. That forecast was met

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
15.14K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group

Comments (6)

b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (371)
Unfortunately the gap between 2% and 3.5% is too big to ignore. It's the difference between purchasing power halving every 35 years vs every 20 years.

Also, inflation over the first 9 months of the year is 5%.

The Fed is losing the battle and the bond market agrees!
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.88K)
@benjaminmaxvh The gap was just explained, and its all shelter, whose decline is baked into the cake. Inflation in past months is not important, its what inflation will be that is important as markets discount the future and not that past.

That said, your healthy dose of skepticm is what keeps markets grinding higher.
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (3.94K)
Excellent, I agree
tom117 profile picture
tom117
Today, 9:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (188)
Thank you again for your analysis - very timely and tested. Enjoy reading your thoughts especially when they bump up against the quick media reactions
c
ccking3
Today, 9:09 AM
Premium
Comments (3.57K)
2% by the end of this year seems to be a stretch.
