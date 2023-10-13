Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cassava Sciences: Update Following Leaked CUNY Report, Fundamentals Remain Unchanged

Oct. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)BIVI12 Comments
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
212 Followers

Summary

  • A leaked report by The City University of New York was published yesterday alleging research misconduct by neuroscientist Dr. Hoau-Yan Wang involved in several simufilam-related preclinical publications.
  • Loss of raw research material (a red flag) has prevented an objective assessment of research fraud allegations. Alleged excuses by Dr Wang have been unconvincing.
  • Cassava Sciences denied the allegations and claims the leaked document represents another short attack. Furthermore, recent publications, a couple by independent research groups, have confirmed simufilam's mechanism of action.
  • Considering results of phase 2 study, progress in ongoing phase 3 trials and insiders buying, I believe SAVA fundamentals remain unchanged, despite the leaked report.

Judge gavel behind magnifying glass. 3d render

OlekStock/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

To summarize my previous coverage, clinical data from the phase 2 study have showed promising signals of efficacy in mild Alzheimer disease (AD) patients. Specifically, simufilam stabilized cognition over 18 months in mild patients, which is unprecedented compared to historical

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
212 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SAVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

R
Ritedude
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (48)
This is a CUNY records retention policy issue, not a Sava issue. Don’t be fooled, this is a rare opportunity.
K
KidIcarus
Today, 9:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (49)
Some of the 31 allegations against Dr. Wang date back as far as 2002. Is it common to hold onto original material for that long? Also, if this poor record keeping has been going on for so long, why is it a problem now and not dealt with 21 years ago?

None of the cuny report deals with the actual drug simufilam, just Dr. Wangs shoddy record keeping.
Desert M profile picture
Desert M
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (6.01K)
@KidIcarus I do not know how yet much of the "lack of kept journals" deal with the work Dr. Wang and others did on the drug.
R
Ritedude
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (48)
@KidIcarus policy.cuny.edu/... CUNY records policy is 3 years.
xamd profile picture
xamd
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (2.52K)
Very well written. I agree with the poster below that Wang is irrelevant by now. If Sava is already past that point which the articles wrote about, and it seems most certainly they are, and they are doing well, with their research, then what does it matter what Wang did? I would say also that Wang sounds like a very dodgy person and his word can not be trusted. How he can still have a job in the sciences or at the university is beyond me. If he is still involved with SAVA he should be cut off.
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 9:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.46K)
Sounds like Trump…everyone always attacking him. Not believable. Independent groups would need to rely on data from the company.
Falconetti profile picture
Falconetti
Today, 9:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.66K)
Exactly:
twitter.com/...
r
retbiotech1
Today, 9:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.59K)
The clinical results are all that really matters.
Desert M profile picture
Desert M
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (6.01K)
I think you have done a commendable job in writing a concise summary of where things stand now.
M
Medguy
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (1.52K)
What are anecdotal comments from the more than 800 families watching their family memebrs on these trials?
InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1.91K)
Wang is irrelevant. If they prove that he manipulated data (which they haven't) and send him to jail, it does not matter. Read my comment:

seekingalpha.com/...
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 9:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.46K)
@InvestingRevealed do they send ceo wife with him ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.