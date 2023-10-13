Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Stanley Druckenmiller Is Right About AI (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 13, 2023 9:29 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)1 Comment
Summary

  • We expect Nvidia Corporation to significantly outperform the S&P 500 over the next several years and deliver substantial Alpha to investors.
  • Hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller, who returned over 30% for 30 years, has Nvidia as his largest listed long position, believing in the potential of AI.
  • We believe that investors are currently modeling their Nvidia Corporation EPS expectations based on limited/restricted demand, while actual unconstrained demand could be 50% higher.

Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Robot, Futuristic, Data Science, Data Analytics, A.I.

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has had a volatile few months, briefly surpassing the $500 mark and now experiencing a small pullback to $469 along with most other technology stocks on fear of a

Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

