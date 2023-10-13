Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top Buy Dividend King And Dividend Aristocrat

Oct. 13, 2023 9:51 AM ETABT, LOW1 Comment
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks have suffered in a rising rate environment, but Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats like Abbott Laboratories and Lowe's offer strong long-term growth prospects.
  • Research shows that dividend stocks outperform over the long haul, with reinvested dividends boosting total returns and dividend-paying stocks providing the highest returns.
  • Abbott Laboratories is facing transitory headwinds due to the loss of revenue from COVID testing, but its strong organic growth and diverse product mix make it a solid investment. Lowe's, despite facing headwinds from the housing market, is also positioned for long-term growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Dog in the crown, in royal clothes, on a natural background. Dog lord, prince, dog power theme

Mariana Mikhailova

In a rising rate environment, dividend bearing stocks are decidedly out of favor. Although the S&P 500 is up by double-digits in 2023, dividend stocks suffered the worst first-half performance since 2019.

Count me as one that

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.68K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Kwheelock1
Today, 10:01 AM
Premium
Comments (565)
Since I bought a modest amount of ABT stock in the early 50s I have experienced some short-term fluctuation in the stock and numerous ‘expert’ sell recommendations. I have simply held tight for 80 years and appreciate the ABBV fillip. (ABT and ABBV are the two top stocks in my investment portfolio.)

ABT continues to have excellent management and a closet full of promising R&D candidates. I believe that my grand kids will appreciate that I have been a buy-and-hold ABT investor.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT91.171.09%
Abbott Laboratories
LOW197.440.27%
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.