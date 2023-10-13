Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 13, 2023 8:52 AM ETTomTom N.V. (TMOAF), TMOAY
TomTom N.V. (OTCPK:TMOAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 13, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Freek Borst - Investor Relations

Alain De Taeye - Board Member

Taco Titulaer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Hesselink - ING

Wim Gille - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good day and welcome to the TomTom's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference has been recorded.

I will now turn the conference call over to your host for today's conference, Freek Borst, Invest Relations. You may begin.

Freek Borst

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. Today, we will be discussing key highlights from the third quarter of 2023. We are especially excited to talk about the major milestone we reached this quarter, the launch of our new maps. In Harold's absence, we're joined today by Alain De Taeye, member of our management board, along with Taco Titulaer, our CFO. Alain will kick off the call, giving you a comprehensive overview of our new approach to map making and our new maps. Following Alain, Taco will provide detailed insight into the financial results and outlook. After that, we will take your questions. As usual, I would like to point out that Safe Harbor applies.

And with that, Alain, I would like to hand it over to you.

Alain De Taeye

Thank you, Freek, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. I'm delighted to be here today and share my excitement about the launch of our new maps. We're embracing open data and promoting a technical standard for mapmaking, because the demand for location technology is such that no single company can meet the industry's requirements on its

