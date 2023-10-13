Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

These 15 Stocks Have Exhibited The Highest Correlation With Oil Prices Over The Last Month

Oct. 13, 2023 10:07 AM ETUSO, VIX, CPE, CRK, MTDR, AR, MRO, OVV, PR, MUR, KOS, SM, COP, DVN, EOG, CRGY, CEIX, HES, CTRA, RRC, BTU, OXY, FANG, XLE, BP, XOP, XOM, OIH, HAL, CVX1 Comment
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
360 Followers

Summary

  • Recent attacks by terrorists from the Gaza Strip on Israel have raised concerns about the stability of global energy markets.
  • Crude oil has been one of the most dynamic commodities in the market in 2023, surging from $70 per barrel to $95 per barrel (a 35% increase) since July 1.
  • The potential involvement of Iran in the hostilities and the risk of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pose threats to global energy markets.

Oil Pumps And Rig At Sunset By The Sea

imaginima

By Andrew Prochnow

As the Russo-Ukrainian war continues to unfold in Eastern Europe, another tragic incident occurred on October 7, when terrorists from the Gaza Strip executed a heinous surprise assault on Israel. While the geopolitical consequences of this event are

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
360 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

l
lil20837
Today, 10:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13)
How would these stocks fair in a recession? I own CRK BTU HESM
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO77.933.33%
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
VIX19.0914.38%
S&P VIX Index
CPE38.844.32%
Callon Petroleum Company
CRK12.770.79%
Comstock Resources, Inc.
MTDR63.735.10%
Matador Resources Company
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.