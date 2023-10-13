Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Why It's Finally A Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 13, 2023 10:11 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)4 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.4K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America's stock price weakness presents a buying opportunity due to its discount to book value.
  • The central bank's potential rate hikes and inflation trends could fuel Bank of America's net interest income growth.
  • The upcoming 3Q-23 earnings release could result in a stock re-rating, and attention will be on net interest income and consumer net charge-offs.

Bank Of America Sees $15 Billion In New Deposits After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Spencer Platt

Market weakness has translated into stock price weakness for Wall Street powerhouse Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and taking into account that the bank’s stock is now finally selling at a discount to book value, I pulled the

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.4K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

mag1205 profile picture
mag1205
Today, 11:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.97K)
BAC has negative sentiments in the markets I don't see cause of concern because I am long BAC.
Yes BAC has fallen from grace ($50 plus) to now just $27 which is way too much discount for buying BAC in my opinion.
Good article and spot on.
M
Money 29
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (5.54K)
Down 19%, YTD, well managed bank with a low valuation. Buffett and Berkshire own a huge position in BAC.
T
TexPaul
Today, 10:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (36)
No mention of BAC’s problematic long term government bond position?
S
Sound Investor
Today, 10:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.03K)
Thanks for your article @On the Pulse . I'm afraid you missed the most salient point for BoA's recent underperformance. That is they made a disastrous large investment in low yielding securities during the period of interest rate repression. As rates have fallen, their unrealized losses have become apparent. This has nothing to do with the Bank's wonderful retail and commercial and investment banking franchise. But, it does show that senior head office management (because that is largely where this investment allocation was made), made a large and incorrect bet. It will take some time to work their way through these investments by buying higher yielding securities as the older, lower yielding ones mature. As long as the Bank doesn't sell at a loss, this won't ripple through the income statement but it does represent a significant mistake. It appears that the other members of the Big 4 did not make the same investment mistake. I have been long BoA for a very long time and have a lot of respect for CEO Moynihan and his mantra of responsible growth but this was a significant error and the stock price reflects it
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.